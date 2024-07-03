Samhi Hotels Ltd Summary

Samhi Hotels Limited was incorporated as SAMHI Hotels Private Limited on December 28, 2010, as a Private Limited Company at Delhi and Haryana. On conversion of the Company to a Public Limited on August 2, 2019, its name was changed to Samhi Hotels Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies , on August 16, 2019 at Haryana. The Company is one of Indias leading hotel owner and asset manager. The Company is a hotel development and investment Group with focus on operating internationally branded hotels across key cities in the Indian sub-continent. It has a current portfolio of 27 operating hotels comprising of 4,048 keys across India, as of June 30, 2019. The Company currently operate two hotels, comprising a total of 279 keys under owned brands, Caspia and Caspia Pro.In December, 2011 the Company entered into a share purchase agreement with Sunitha Baljee, Royal Orchid Hotels Limited and Royal Orchid Ahmedabad Private Limited and acquired 100% stake of SAMHI Hotels (Ahmedabad). As a result, SAMHI Ahmedabad owned the hotel which is currently being operated as the Four Points by Sheraton Ahmedabad. In 2012, the Company acquired stake of 60% in Barque Hotels Private Limited and addition in portfolio of 14 hotel assets, of which Barque currently owns/leases 12 hotels (of which 11 are currently operational) and owns a parcel of land at Hosur Road, Bengaluru. Paulmech Hospitality Private Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of Barque, owns one hotel asset which is currently under construction in Kolkata. In 2013, it launched Asias first, Fairfield by Marriott Hotel in Bengaluru. It started operations at Fairfield by Marriott Bangalore Rajajinagar Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton, Ahmedabad. In 2014, it commenced operations at Hyatt Place Gurgaon / Udyog Vihar.In 2015, it started operations at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel, Fairfield by Marriott Bangalore Global Technology Park and Courtyard by Marriott Bangalore Global Technology Park.In 2016, the Company acquired the balance 40% shareholding in Barque and consequently, Barque became a wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company. It entered into a Hotel Operator Agreements with Intercontinental Hotels Group for rebranding portfolio of hotels, which was purchased as a result of acquisition of Barque, to Holiday Inn Express. Thereafter, it commenced operations under the Marriott brand at Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel and Fairfield by Marriott Coimbatore.In 2018, the Company purchased Luxury Singapore Holding Company Pte Limiteds 33% shareholding in SAMHI JV, as a result of which it became a subsidiary of the Company. The Company commenced operations at Holiday Inn Express Pune Hinjewadi, Holiday Inn Express Chennai OMR Thoraipakkam, Holiday Inn Express Gurgaon Sector 50, Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru Whitefield ITPL, Holiday Inn Express Ahmedabad Prahlad Nagar, Holiday Inn Express Hyderabad Banjara Hills, Holiday Inn Express Hyderabad Hitech City, Holiday Inn Express Nashik Indira Nagar, Holiday Inn Express Pune Pimpri and Holiday Inn Express Yeshwanthpur Bengaluru. It also started operations at Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Whitefield, Fairfield by Marriott Chennai OMR, Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi, Fairfield by Marriott Goa Anjuna and Fairfield by Marriott Sriperumbudur Hotel.In September 2023, the Company raised money from public by issuing 108,738,095 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1370.1 Crores, comprising a Fresh Issue of 95,238,095 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 1200 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 13,500,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 170.1 Crore. In August 2023, the Company acquired ACIC SPVs including 962 keys across six operating hotels under the Fairfield by Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton brands and a parcel of land for the development of a hotel in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. In terms of the said Acquisition, the Company issued 37,462,680 Equity Shares to Asiya Capital, constituting 30.51% of pre-Offer fully diluted share capital.