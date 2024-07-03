Summary

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd (Formerly known as Sinclairs Hotel and Transportation Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1971, as a Private Limited Company. This company is promoted by Sinclair Freight and Chartering Consultants (SFCC). Resulting this, SFCC was amalgamated with SHTL through Kolkata High Court Order and the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in November 1981. The Company is engaged in the business of star category hotels. To reflect its business, the name of the Company was renamed to Sinclairs Hotels Limited. It presently operates in the hospitality sector and runs a chain of 9 hotels and resorts under the brand Sinclairs, namely, Sinclairs Burdwan, Sinclairs Siliguri, Sinclairs Darjeeling, Sinclairs Retreat Kalimpong, Sinclairs Retreat Dooars in West Bengal; Sinclairs Gangtok and Sinclairs Yangang in Sikkim; Sinclairs Retreat Ooty in Tamil Nadu and Sinclairs Bayview Port Blair in Andamans. In the year 1997-98, Benchmark Homes & Resorts Ltd. was amalgamated with the Company.The companys luxury resort at Chalsa Hill Top in the Dooars region, West Bengal commenced operations during the year 1999-2000. It has an unique Ayurvedic Rejuvenation Centre which provides specialised ayurvedic therapies.During the period 2005-06, the Company took up refurbishing and renovation for expansion in present chain of five properties. A state-of-the art health club with spa was set up at Siliguri Hotel. . Also a large banquet hall with an expansive terrace was added to the

