SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹131.56
Prev. Close₹131.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹435.27
Day's High₹133.57
Day's Low₹119.01
52 Week's High₹139.4
52 Week's Low₹86.31
Book Value₹22.03
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)624.91
P/E33.87
EPS3.88
Divi. Yield0.76
Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
5.43
5.57
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
97.04
123.1
106.95
101.98
Net Worth
107.29
128.53
112.52
107.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
30.32
17.27
45.44
45.91
yoy growth (%)
75.56
-61.99
-1
-2.53
Raw materials
-3.81
-2.18
-5.55
-5.37
As % of sales
12.59
12.65
12.22
11.7
Employee costs
-7.27
-4.55
-9.72
-8.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.34
4.23
11.78
13.95
Depreciation
-4.53
-5.44
-6.75
-7.38
Tax paid
-2.21
-0.72
-2.29
-2.21
Working capital
-0.73
0.45
-1.23
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
75.56
-61.99
-1
-2.53
Op profit growth
151.66
-74.17
-11.8
-5.43
EBIT growth
118.39
-59.58
-15.52
-2.48
Net profit growth
102.98
-62.99
-19.15
26.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
18.21
13.3
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
18.21
13.3
Other Operating Income
1.4
0
Other Income
2.83
2.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Niren Suchanti
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Navin Suchanti
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pramina Suchanti
Independent Director
S Khandelwal
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Mor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ananna Sarkar
Additional Director
Vivek Goenka
Reports by Sinclairs Hotels Ltd
Summary
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd (Formerly known as Sinclairs Hotel and Transportation Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1971, as a Private Limited Company. This company is promoted by Sinclair Freight and Chartering Consultants (SFCC). Resulting this, SFCC was amalgamated with SHTL through Kolkata High Court Order and the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in November 1981. The Company is engaged in the business of star category hotels. To reflect its business, the name of the Company was renamed to Sinclairs Hotels Limited. It presently operates in the hospitality sector and runs a chain of 9 hotels and resorts under the brand Sinclairs, namely, Sinclairs Burdwan, Sinclairs Siliguri, Sinclairs Darjeeling, Sinclairs Retreat Kalimpong, Sinclairs Retreat Dooars in West Bengal; Sinclairs Gangtok and Sinclairs Yangang in Sikkim; Sinclairs Retreat Ooty in Tamil Nadu and Sinclairs Bayview Port Blair in Andamans. In the year 1997-98, Benchmark Homes & Resorts Ltd. was amalgamated with the Company.The companys luxury resort at Chalsa Hill Top in the Dooars region, West Bengal commenced operations during the year 1999-2000. It has an unique Ayurvedic Rejuvenation Centre which provides specialised ayurvedic therapies.During the period 2005-06, the Company took up refurbishing and renovation for expansion in present chain of five properties. A state-of-the art health club with spa was set up at Siliguri Hotel. . Also a large banquet hall with an expansive terrace was added to the
The Sinclairs Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd is ₹624.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd is 33.87 and 6.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sinclairs Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd is ₹86.31 and ₹139.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -2.08%, 6 Month at 13.36%, 3 Month at 31.53% and 1 Month at 20.84%.
