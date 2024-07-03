iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd Share Price

121.91
(-7.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open131.56
  • Day's High133.57
  • 52 Wk High139.4
  • Prev. Close131.56
  • Day's Low119.01
  • 52 Wk Low 86.31
  • Turnover (lac)435.27
  • P/E33.87
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value22.03
  • EPS3.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)624.91
  • Div. Yield0.76
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

131.56

Prev. Close

131.56

Turnover(Lac.)

435.27

Day's High

133.57

Day's Low

119.01

52 Week's High

139.4

52 Week's Low

86.31

Book Value

22.03

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

624.91

P/E

33.87

EPS

3.88

Divi. Yield

0.76

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

22 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 11 Jul, 2024

arrow

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

12 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|12:49 PM

Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 37.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.25

5.43

5.57

5.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

97.04

123.1

106.95

101.98

Net Worth

107.29

128.53

112.52

107.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

30.32

17.27

45.44

45.91

yoy growth (%)

75.56

-61.99

-1

-2.53

Raw materials

-3.81

-2.18

-5.55

-5.37

As % of sales

12.59

12.65

12.22

11.7

Employee costs

-7.27

-4.55

-9.72

-8.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.34

4.23

11.78

13.95

Depreciation

-4.53

-5.44

-6.75

-7.38

Tax paid

-2.21

-0.72

-2.29

-2.21

Working capital

-0.73

0.45

-1.23

0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

75.56

-61.99

-1

-2.53

Op profit growth

151.66

-74.17

-11.8

-5.43

EBIT growth

118.39

-59.58

-15.52

-2.48

Net profit growth

102.98

-62.99

-19.15

26.23

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2009

Gross Sales

18.21

13.3

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

18.21

13.3

Other Operating Income

1.4

0

Other Income

2.83

2.75

View Annually Results

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sinclairs Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Niren Suchanti

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Navin Suchanti

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pramina Suchanti

Independent Director

S Khandelwal

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Mor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ananna Sarkar

Additional Director

Vivek Goenka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sinclairs Hotels Ltd

Summary

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd (Formerly known as Sinclairs Hotel and Transportation Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1971, as a Private Limited Company. This company is promoted by Sinclair Freight and Chartering Consultants (SFCC). Resulting this, SFCC was amalgamated with SHTL through Kolkata High Court Order and the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in November 1981. The Company is engaged in the business of star category hotels. To reflect its business, the name of the Company was renamed to Sinclairs Hotels Limited. It presently operates in the hospitality sector and runs a chain of 9 hotels and resorts under the brand Sinclairs, namely, Sinclairs Burdwan, Sinclairs Siliguri, Sinclairs Darjeeling, Sinclairs Retreat Kalimpong, Sinclairs Retreat Dooars in West Bengal; Sinclairs Gangtok and Sinclairs Yangang in Sikkim; Sinclairs Retreat Ooty in Tamil Nadu and Sinclairs Bayview Port Blair in Andamans. In the year 1997-98, Benchmark Homes & Resorts Ltd. was amalgamated with the Company.The companys luxury resort at Chalsa Hill Top in the Dooars region, West Bengal commenced operations during the year 1999-2000. It has an unique Ayurvedic Rejuvenation Centre which provides specialised ayurvedic therapies.During the period 2005-06, the Company took up refurbishing and renovation for expansion in present chain of five properties. A state-of-the art health club with spa was set up at Siliguri Hotel. . Also a large banquet hall with an expansive terrace was added to the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sinclairs Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Sinclairs Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd is ₹624.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd is 33.87 and 6.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sinclairs Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd is ₹86.31 and ₹139.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd?

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -2.08%, 6 Month at 13.36%, 3 Month at 31.53% and 1 Month at 20.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sinclairs Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.66 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 37.28 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sinclairs Hotels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.