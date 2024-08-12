iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd Dividend

107.79
(1.18%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:46 PM

Sinclairs Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend21 May 202411 Jul 202411 Jul 2024150Final
Recommended a Dividend of 50% i.e., Re. 1 per share of Rs. 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Record date fixed for the purpose of payment of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is July 11, 2024, which was inadvertently mentioned as July 10, 2024 in our earlier letter dated May 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Sinclairs Hotels: Related News

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2024|12:49 PM

Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sinclairs Hotels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.