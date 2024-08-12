|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|1
|50
|Final
|Recommended a Dividend of 50% i.e., Re. 1 per share of Rs. 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Record date fixed for the purpose of payment of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is July 11, 2024, which was inadvertently mentioned as July 10, 2024 in our earlier letter dated May 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.Read More
