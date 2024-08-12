Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

At its meeting held on August 9, 2024, the Board of Directors announced the lease acquisition of two new properties in Rajasthan: Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur and Sinclairs Udaipur. This will be the company’s first entry into northern India.

Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur. The resort, designed in the style of a heritage palace, offers 90 rooms and suites, as well as 5 cottages. It also boasts a huge elegant banquet hall of 7000 square feet, a conference room, and many terrace spaces for celebrations and gatherings, as well as a multi-cuisine vegetarian restaurant, bar, swimming pool, children’s park, and other amenities. It is envisaged that operations would begin in December this year.

Sinclairs Udaipur is a 56-room facility located in RK Circle, one of the city’s most prominent commercial areas. The facility has a huge banquet hall, multi-cuisine restaurant, bar, and ample parking. It will cater to business clients, FITs, and wedding parties. Sinclairs Udaipur is set to open in October this year.

With the addition of 151 rooms, the Sinclairs chain will have 598 rooms, a 33% increase from its current key count. The acquisition of two new properties is likely to result in a significant increase in income and profit in the following years.

Sinclairs intends to grow its presence in the region by establishing a cluster of 5 to 6 homes, with the goal of increasing the total number of keys to 1000 during the next three years. In order to broaden its portfolio, the company will also consider greenfield project prospects.

