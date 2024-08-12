iifl-logo-icon 1
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

119.34
(-0.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:42:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

30.32

17.27

45.44

45.91

yoy growth (%)

75.56

-61.99

-1

-2.53

Raw materials

-3.81

-2.18

-5.55

-5.37

As % of sales

12.59

12.65

12.22

11.7

Employee costs

-7.27

-4.55

-9.72

-8.26

As % of sales

23.97

26.36

21.38

17.99

Other costs

-8.3

-6.18

-13.34

-13.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.37

35.83

29.36

28.75

Operating profit

10.93

4.34

16.82

19.07

OPM

36.05

25.15

37.01

41.54

Depreciation

-4.53

-5.44

-6.75

-7.38

Interest expense

-1.05

-0.53

0

0

Other income

4

5.86

1.71

2.25

Profit before tax

9.34

4.23

11.78

13.95

Taxes

-2.21

-0.72

-2.29

-2.21

Tax rate

-23.7

-17.02

-19.47

-15.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.12

3.51

9.48

11.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.12

3.51

9.48

11.73

yoy growth (%)

102.98

-62.99

-19.15

26.23

NPM

23.5

20.32

20.87

25.56

Sinclairs Hotels : related Articles

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

12 Aug 2024|12:49 PM

Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.

