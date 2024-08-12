Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
30.32
17.27
45.44
45.91
yoy growth (%)
75.56
-61.99
-1
-2.53
Raw materials
-3.81
-2.18
-5.55
-5.37
As % of sales
12.59
12.65
12.22
11.7
Employee costs
-7.27
-4.55
-9.72
-8.26
As % of sales
23.97
26.36
21.38
17.99
Other costs
-8.3
-6.18
-13.34
-13.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.37
35.83
29.36
28.75
Operating profit
10.93
4.34
16.82
19.07
OPM
36.05
25.15
37.01
41.54
Depreciation
-4.53
-5.44
-6.75
-7.38
Interest expense
-1.05
-0.53
0
0
Other income
4
5.86
1.71
2.25
Profit before tax
9.34
4.23
11.78
13.95
Taxes
-2.21
-0.72
-2.29
-2.21
Tax rate
-23.7
-17.02
-19.47
-15.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.12
3.51
9.48
11.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.12
3.51
9.48
11.73
yoy growth (%)
102.98
-62.99
-19.15
26.23
NPM
23.5
20.32
20.87
25.56
Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.