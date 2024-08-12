Sinclairs Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.25
5.43
5.57
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
97.04
123.1
106.95
101.98
Net Worth
107.29
128.53
112.52
107.55
Minority Interest
Debt
10.19
10.81
10.3
10.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.45
8.1
5.45
5.86
Total Liabilities
124.93
147.44
128.27
124.26
Fixed Assets
50.94
55.14
60.53
64.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
71.82
92.02
69.77
62.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.06
3.28
0.42
0.43
Networking Capital
-2.03
-3.45
-2.78
-3.15
Inventories
0.3
0.33
0.41
0.2
Inventory Days
4.93
4.22
Sundry Debtors
1.12
1.35
0.71
0.51
Debtor Days
8.54
10.77
Other Current Assets
4.04
2.92
3.65
2.91
Sundry Creditors
-1.83
-2.19
-2.01
-1.62
Creditor Days
24.19
34.23
Other Current Liabilities
-5.66
-5.86
-5.54
-5.15
Cash
1.15
0.45
0.34
0.62
Total Assets
124.94
147.44
128.28
124.26
Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.