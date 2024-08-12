Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.76
EBIT margin
24.09
Net profit margin
14.18
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.48
Dividend per share
4
Cash EPS
0.66
Book value per share
132.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.79
P/CEPS
40.87
P/B
0.2
EV/EBIDTA
25.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
101.26
Tax payout
-37.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.62
Net debt / equity
0.16
Net debt / op. profit
3.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-13.16
Employee costs
-22.17
Other costs
-42.88
Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.