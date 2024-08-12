Sinclairs Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9.34
4.23
11.78
13.95
Depreciation
-4.53
-5.44
-6.75
-7.38
Tax paid
-2.21
-0.72
-2.29
-2.21
Working capital
-0.73
0.45
-1.23
0.18
Other operating items
Operating
1.86
-1.48
1.5
4.53
Capital expenditure
0.28
10.96
10.28
0.43
Free cash flow
2.14
9.47
11.78
4.97
Equity raised
201.8
199.06
179.11
157.53
Investing
7.45
6.18
14.41
13.95
Financing
21.15
10.85
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.22
Net in cash
232.55
225.57
205.3
178.68
Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.