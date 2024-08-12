iifl-logo-icon 1
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

119.75
(-8.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

Sinclairs Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9.34

4.23

11.78

13.95

Depreciation

-4.53

-5.44

-6.75

-7.38

Tax paid

-2.21

-0.72

-2.29

-2.21

Working capital

-0.73

0.45

-1.23

0.18

Other operating items

Operating

1.86

-1.48

1.5

4.53

Capital expenditure

0.28

10.96

10.28

0.43

Free cash flow

2.14

9.47

11.78

4.97

Equity raised

201.8

199.06

179.11

157.53

Investing

7.45

6.18

14.41

13.95

Financing

21.15

10.85

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.22

Net in cash

232.55

225.57

205.3

178.68

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

12 Aug 2024

Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.

