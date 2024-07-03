Sinclairs Hotels Ltd Summary

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd (Formerly known as Sinclairs Hotel and Transportation Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1971, as a Private Limited Company. This company is promoted by Sinclair Freight and Chartering Consultants (SFCC). Resulting this, SFCC was amalgamated with SHTL through Kolkata High Court Order and the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in November 1981. The Company is engaged in the business of star category hotels. To reflect its business, the name of the Company was renamed to Sinclairs Hotels Limited. It presently operates in the hospitality sector and runs a chain of 9 hotels and resorts under the brand Sinclairs, namely, Sinclairs Burdwan, Sinclairs Siliguri, Sinclairs Darjeeling, Sinclairs Retreat Kalimpong, Sinclairs Retreat Dooars in West Bengal; Sinclairs Gangtok and Sinclairs Yangang in Sikkim; Sinclairs Retreat Ooty in Tamil Nadu and Sinclairs Bayview Port Blair in Andamans. In the year 1997-98, Benchmark Homes & Resorts Ltd. was amalgamated with the Company.The companys luxury resort at Chalsa Hill Top in the Dooars region, West Bengal commenced operations during the year 1999-2000. It has an unique Ayurvedic Rejuvenation Centre which provides specialised ayurvedic therapies.During the period 2005-06, the Company took up refurbishing and renovation for expansion in present chain of five properties. A state-of-the art health club with spa was set up at Siliguri Hotel. . Also a large banquet hall with an expansive terrace was added to the property. 18 new rooms also added at Port Blair. In Port Blair, 22 new room were further made operational during 2008. In order to strengthen the capital base and fund the growth plans of the Company, a preferential allotment of 353384 Equity Shares and 25,35,266 Warrants was made to Xander Group Inc, of USA Strategic Investor, Meridia Capital Group of Spain and Morgan Creek Group of USA-Other Investors and the Promoters Group. The Company formed a fully owned subsidiary Sinclairs Management Education Co. Pvt Ltd. during 2007-08. During 2010-11, the Ooty Hotel was renovated which opened for operations. The work on the luxury tourist project at Burdwan also begun. Kolkata hotel project progressed during the year. The Whitefield Hotel in Bengaluru - Savannah Sarovar Premiere, was acquired by the Company on 31st October, 2011. Savannah Hotels Private Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company effective 20th March, 2013 and became an Associate during FY 12-13. The Companys luxury resort project Kalimpong started operations from November 15, 2014. Besides, the upscale tourist resort of the Company at Burdwan commenced operations from November 1, 2015.