Sinclairs Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

106.53
(-0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Sinclairs Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Intimation of resolution by circulation passed by Board of Directors on December 13, 2024
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
SINCLAIRS HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 8 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report for the corresponding period. Financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
SINCLAIRS HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 9 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report for the corresponding period. Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
SINCLAIRS HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend on equity shares of the company for the year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, March 26, 2024 has approved the classification of Ms. Pramina Suchanti, Non Executive Non Independent Director, as Promoter instead of Promoter Group with immediate effect. Copy of Corporate Announcement is enclosed. Read less..
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
SINCLAIRS HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 12, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

Sinclairs Hotels announces two new properties in Udaipur

12 Aug 2024|12:49 PM

Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.

