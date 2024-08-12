Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Intimation of resolution by circulation passed by Board of Directors on December 13, 2024

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

SINCLAIRS HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 8 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report for the corresponding period. Financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

SINCLAIRS HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 9 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report for the corresponding period. Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

SINCLAIRS HOTELS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend on equity shares of the company for the year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, March 26, 2024 has approved the classification of Ms. Pramina Suchanti, Non Executive Non Independent Director, as Promoter instead of Promoter Group with immediate effect. Copy of Corporate Announcement is enclosed. Read less..

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024