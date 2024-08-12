|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Jul 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|Copies of newspaper publication of information regarding 52nd Annual General Meeting of Company scheduled on July 18, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. through video conferencing/other audio visual means as published on June 14, 2024, pursuant to Ministry of Corporate Affairs Circular No. 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020, is enclosed. Read less.. Summary of proceedings of 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 18, 2024 at 11 A.M. through VC/OAVM is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Sinclairs Palace Retreat Udaipur is a large resort spread across 5 acres of land on Haldighati Road, around 35 kilometres from Udaipur.Read More
