Robust Hotels Ltd Share Price

265
(-2.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:06:44 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open266
  • Day's High272.2
  • 52 Wk High289.9
  • Prev. Close272.3
  • Day's Low261.25
  • 52 Wk Low 132.5
  • Turnover (lac)4.53
  • P/E57.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value306.27
  • EPS4.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)458.23
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Robust Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

266

Prev. Close

272.3

Turnover(Lac.)

4.53

Day's High

272.2

Day's Low

261.25

52 Week's High

289.9

52 Week's Low

132.5

Book Value

306.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

458.23

P/E

57.33

EPS

4.75

Divi. Yield

0

Robust Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

8 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Robust Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Robust Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.34%

Foreign: 65.34%

Indian: 0.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 34.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Robust Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.29

17.29

224.18

224.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

683.44

678.72

80.42

115.36

Net Worth

700.73

696.01

304.6

339.54

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Robust Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Robust Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Arun Kumar Saraf

Non Executive Director

Umesh Saraf

Non Executive Director

Varun Saraf

Non Executive Director

Devesh Saraf

Independent Non Exe. Director

Avali Srinivasan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rita Bhimani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh Kumar Chokhani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajaykumar Ramnayan Vishwakarma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Robust Hotels Ltd

Summary

Robust Hotels Limited (Formerly known as Robust Hotels Private Limited) was incorporated in the year 2007, as a Private Limited Company. The Company is primarily engaged in Hotel business and operating Hyatt Regency Chennai a five-star deluxe premium hotel situated in Chennai.In 2022-23, the Scheme of Arrangement, Demerger and Reduction of Capital between Asian Hotels (East) Limited (AHEL), and Robust Hotels Private Limited was made effective on 21st September,2022. Upon the effectiveness of the Scheme, the Securities Trading Unit assets and liabilities of AHEL was transferred to the Company. Thereafter, the Company became a Public Limited Company effective from 11th October,2022 and also ceased to be the subsidiary of AHEL effective 21 September, 2022.1,72,91,696 equity shares of Face Value Rs 10/- each were listed effective from 25th April,2023.
Company FAQs

What is the Robust Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Robust Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹265 today.

What is the Market Cap of Robust Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Robust Hotels Ltd is ₹458.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Robust Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Robust Hotels Ltd is 57.33 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Robust Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Robust Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Robust Hotels Ltd is ₹132.5 and ₹289.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Robust Hotels Ltd?

Robust Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 86.83%, 6 Month at 39.21%, 3 Month at 38.93% and 1 Month at 28.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Robust Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Robust Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.63 %
Institutions - 0.22 %
Public - 34.14 %

