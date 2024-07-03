SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹266
Prev. Close₹272.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.53
Day's High₹272.2
Day's Low₹261.25
52 Week's High₹289.9
52 Week's Low₹132.5
Book Value₹306.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)458.23
P/E57.33
EPS4.75
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.29
17.29
224.18
224.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
683.44
678.72
80.42
115.36
Net Worth
700.73
696.01
304.6
339.54
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Arun Kumar Saraf
Non Executive Director
Umesh Saraf
Non Executive Director
Varun Saraf
Non Executive Director
Devesh Saraf
Independent Non Exe. Director
Avali Srinivasan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rita Bhimani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh Kumar Chokhani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajaykumar Ramnayan Vishwakarma
Reports by Robust Hotels Ltd
Summary
Robust Hotels Limited (Formerly known as Robust Hotels Private Limited) was incorporated in the year 2007, as a Private Limited Company. The Company is primarily engaged in Hotel business and operating Hyatt Regency Chennai a five-star deluxe premium hotel situated in Chennai.In 2022-23, the Scheme of Arrangement, Demerger and Reduction of Capital between Asian Hotels (East) Limited (AHEL), and Robust Hotels Private Limited was made effective on 21st September,2022. Upon the effectiveness of the Scheme, the Securities Trading Unit assets and liabilities of AHEL was transferred to the Company. Thereafter, the Company became a Public Limited Company effective from 11th October,2022 and also ceased to be the subsidiary of AHEL effective 21 September, 2022.1,72,91,696 equity shares of Face Value Rs 10/- each were listed effective from 25th April,2023.
The Robust Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹265 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Robust Hotels Ltd is ₹458.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Robust Hotels Ltd is 57.33 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Robust Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Robust Hotels Ltd is ₹132.5 and ₹289.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Robust Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 86.83%, 6 Month at 39.21%, 3 Month at 38.93% and 1 Month at 28.57%.
