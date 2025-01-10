Auditors Report

TO THE MEMBERS OF ROBUST HOTELS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of ROBUST HOTELS LIMITED ("the Company") (Formerly known as Robust Hotels Private Limited), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the "ICAI" Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Refer Note 1.2 (c) to the financial statements Our procedures included the following: – "Use of estimates and critical accounting judgements - Examined the list of outstanding litigations against the Company. – Provisions and contingent liabilities", Note 32 to the financial statements "Contingent Liabilities and Commitments". - Read the latest correspondences between the Company and the regulatory authorities for significant matters. - Discussed the status of significant litigation with the Companys senior management personnel and assessing their responses. The Company has exposure towards significant tax litigation for indirect taxes as set out in the aforesaid Notes. - Examined opinions obtained by the Company from external advisors. There is a high level of judgement required in estimating the level of provisioning and appropriateness of disclosure of those litigations in the financial statements. - Involved our tax specialists, and discussed with the Companys tax officers, their views and strategies on significant cases, as well as the related technical grounds relating to their conclusions based on applicable tax laws. The value of the litigations together with the level of judgement involved make it a significant matter for our audit. - Assessed and validated the appropriateness of the disclosures made in the financial statements. Based on the above work performed, the assessment in respect of litigations and related disclosures relating to contingent liabilities/other significant litigations in the financial statements is considered to be reasonable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report along with its Annexures, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information as identified above when it becomes available, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. Based on the work we have performed, on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of Auditors report and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged With Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

• From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act; e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act, relating to managerial remuneration. h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements. Refer Note 32 to the Financial Statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii. There were no amounts due which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination, including test checks, the company has utilized accounting software with an audit trail (edit log) feature for maintaining its books of account, which has been consistently operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions. During our audit, we did not find any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure ‘A

to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of Robust Hotels Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024: i. a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Title Deeds of immovable properties as disclosed in the Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company. c) The company has not revalued its Property Plant Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.>

As explained to us, the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical inventories and book records were not material in relation to the operations of the Company and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory. b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions at any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither invested nor provided advance in the nature of loan, stood guarantee or provided security to companies or Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company has provided loan to a Company (Refer Note 12 to the financial statements) as follows: (Rs. in Lakhs)

Loan Amount Aggregate amount provided during the period Subsidiaries, Joint ventures and associates - Others 12,486.42 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case Subsidiaries, Joint ventures and associates - Others 12,486.42

b) According to the information and explanations given to us during the period, the Company has neither invested nor provided advances in the nature of loans or provided guarantees or securities to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the loans provided are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of the loans outstanding as on the balance sheet date, the unsecured loan and interest are repayable as per agreed terms. d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the amount of loan including interest has not become overdue for more than ninety days. e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there has not been any renewal, extension or grant of fresh loans to settle the overdue of existing loans given to any other party. f) As per the information and explanation provided to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, aggregate amount of loans given during the period to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Act:

Particulars Related Parties Amount Aggregate amount of loan 12,486.42 Repayable on agreed terms Percentage of loan to total loans 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans given and investments made. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act read with the companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2014, as amended and other relevant provision of the Act. vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company. vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, there are no undisputed amount payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues which were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date the same became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues outstanding on account of any disputes except the following:

Nature of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending GST Act, 2017 Goods and 51.20 July 2017 to March GST Appellate Tribunal Services Tax 2020

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable. ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in payment of dues to Banks, Government or debentureholders. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the term loans have been used for the purpose for which the same were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has no subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, clause 3 (ix)(e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures fully, partially or optionally convertible during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us all transactions during the year with the related parties were approved by Audit Committee and are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions specified under section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with directors during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45–IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the course of audit, the Company does not have any CIC. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the year as well as immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable to the company. However, the Company is not required to spend any amount as required under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure ‘B

to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors report of even date to the members of Robust Hotels Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Robust Hotels Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, including the Ind AS and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal controls with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.