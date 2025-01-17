Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
813.35
|92.87
|1,15,539.99
|254.46
|0.22
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
399.25
|41.25
|24,917.64
|114.43
|0.3
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
815.85
|196.67
|17,956.95
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
139.79
|105.53
|11,119.18
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
MHRIL
336.05
|35.59
|6,895.53
|47.06
|0
|328.06
|11.12
