Robust Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.29
17.29
224.18
224.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
683.44
678.72
80.42
115.36
Net Worth
700.73
696.01
304.6
339.54
Minority Interest
Debt
159.2
113.96
190.65
167.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
95.65
99.53
0
0
Total Liabilities
955.58
909.5
495.25
507.38
Fixed Assets
655.62
665.66
494.34
502.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.65
71.54
2.66
1.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
141.84
148.45
0
0
Networking Capital
131.7
2.37
-2.55
3.45
Inventories
0.78
0.72
2.01
1.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.36
7.7
5.99
5.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
155.79
27.03
21.12
24.3
Sundry Creditors
-3.06
-2.81
-2.34
-6.29
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-29.17
-30.27
-29.33
-21.8
Cash
4.78
21.48
0.81
0.6
Total Assets
955.59
909.5
495.26
507.39
