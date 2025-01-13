iifl-logo-icon 1
Robust Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

260
(0.41%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:31:24 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.29

17.29

224.18

224.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

683.44

678.72

80.42

115.36

Net Worth

700.73

696.01

304.6

339.54

Minority Interest

Debt

159.2

113.96

190.65

167.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

95.65

99.53

0

0

Total Liabilities

955.58

909.5

495.25

507.38

Fixed Assets

655.62

665.66

494.34

502.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.65

71.54

2.66

1.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

141.84

148.45

0

0

Networking Capital

131.7

2.37

-2.55

3.45

Inventories

0.78

0.72

2.01

1.27

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.36

7.7

5.99

5.97

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

155.79

27.03

21.12

24.3

Sundry Creditors

-3.06

-2.81

-2.34

-6.29

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-29.17

-30.27

-29.33

-21.8

Cash

4.78

21.48

0.81

0.6

Total Assets

955.59

909.5

495.26

507.39

