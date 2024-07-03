Robust Hotels Ltd Summary

Robust Hotels Limited (Formerly known as Robust Hotels Private Limited) was incorporated in the year 2007, as a Private Limited Company. The Company is primarily engaged in Hotel business and operating Hyatt Regency Chennai a five-star deluxe premium hotel situated in Chennai.In 2022-23, the Scheme of Arrangement, Demerger and Reduction of Capital between Asian Hotels (East) Limited (AHEL), and Robust Hotels Private Limited was made effective on 21st September,2022. Upon the effectiveness of the Scheme, the Securities Trading Unit assets and liabilities of AHEL was transferred to the Company. Thereafter, the Company became a Public Limited Company effective from 11th October,2022 and also ceased to be the subsidiary of AHEL effective 21 September, 2022.1,72,91,696 equity shares of Face Value Rs 10/- each were listed effective from 25th April,2023.