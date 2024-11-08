Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Robust Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 08thNovember, 2024 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 08th November, 2024. We hereby inform you that the Board Meeting commenced at 01.00 PM and concluded at 03.20 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Robust Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 08th September 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 08th August, 2024.

Robust Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. With reference to the above, please find enclosed the Standalone segment wise Audited Financial results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Auditors Report as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, 22nd May, 2024. Also, pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, declaration by the Company with respect to Auditors report with unmodified opinion is enclosed.

