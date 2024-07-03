iifl-logo-icon 1
Viceroy Hotels Ltd Share Price

116
(-1.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:27:28 PM

  • Open119.94
  • Day's High119.94
  • 52 Wk High136
  • Prev. Close117.53
  • Day's Low115.5
  • 52 Wk Low 36.15
  • Turnover (lac)2.61
  • P/E11.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.92
  • EPS10.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)783.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Viceroy Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

119.94

Prev. Close

117.53

Turnover(Lac.)

2.61

Day's High

119.94

Day's Low

115.5

52 Week's High

136

52 Week's Low

36.15

Book Value

33.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

783.92

P/E

11.62

EPS

10.11

Divi. Yield

0

Viceroy Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Viceroy Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Viceroy Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:54 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.59%

Institutions: 1.58%

Non-Institutions: 8.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Viceroy Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.16

42.41

42.41

42.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56

-443.56

-448.33

-438.48

Net Worth

119.16

-401.15

-405.92

-396.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

88.11

83.82

83.14

84.22

yoy growth (%)

5.11

0.82

-1.28

8.95

Raw materials

-15.4

-14.79

-11.71

-10.91

As % of sales

17.47

17.64

14.09

12.96

Employee costs

-24.46

-22.68

-20.33

-17.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-7.24

-2.14

-2.65

-4.36

Depreciation

-8.92

-8.32

-5.95

-10.53

Tax paid

-1.95

-9.88

-0.9

0.13

Working capital

-5.71

36.28

-34.49

-34.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.11

0.82

-1.28

8.95

Op profit growth

-80.19

-60.91

-17.31

0.43

EBIT growth

-136.19

-18.88

11.89

7.38

Net profit growth

-97.9

3,700.19

-180.57

-383.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

138.18

119.52

65.26

34.76

115.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

138.18

119.52

65.26

34.76

115.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.04

0.48

5.47

5.88

11.26

Viceroy Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Viceroy Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Gorinka Jaganmohan Rao

Managing Director & CEO

Kondareddy Ravinder Reddy

Non Executive Director

Pooja Reddy Konda Reddy

Non Executive Director

PRABHAKER REDDY SOLIPURAM

Non Executive Director

Anirudh Reddy Konda Reddy

Independent Director

Puli Venkata Krishna Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

C. Shiva Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Viceroy Hotels Ltd

Summary

Viceroy Hotels Limited (Formerly known Palace Heights Hotels Limited) was founded in 1965. The Company name was later changed to Viceroy Hotels Limited in December, 2001. Initially, the Company operated a stately hotel Hotel Viceroy at Gandhi Nagar in Hyderabad. Hotel Viceroy is a sophisticated new-generation hotel which provides royal luxury to businessmen and tourists. The hotel is an architectural masterpiece with majestic appeal, lush greenery, tranquil fountains and it is bestowed with an enchanting view of the Buddha statue in the Hussain Sagar Lake. The Company is presently into the hospitality business, which owns and operates 2 hotels in Hyderabad. The Hotel had a beauty parlour, a health club with gymnasium, a swimming pool and a shopping arcade. Besides, it had 3 conference rooms of different sizes for organising meetings, seminars, conferences, etc. It had a coffee shop Patio overlooking the waterfalls at the swimming pool and a gallery bar with a breathtaking view of the sunset and the Hussain Sagar Lake.The Company took up an expansion programme by adding 54 rooms with the existing 150 rooms.The capacity of the marriage hall was thereafter increased from 1500 to 3000 by acquiring additional land adjacent to the hall. In 2010-11, the Company hived off its Bangalore Project Division to Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Private Limited on July 27, 2011 in which JPMorgan India Property Mauritius Company II strategically invested Rs.90 Crores consequent to whch Viceroy Bang
Company FAQs

What is the Viceroy Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Viceroy Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹116 today.

What is the Market Cap of Viceroy Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Viceroy Hotels Ltd is ₹783.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Viceroy Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Viceroy Hotels Ltd is 11.62 and 3.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Viceroy Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Viceroy Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Viceroy Hotels Ltd is ₹36.15 and ₹136 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Viceroy Hotels Ltd?

Viceroy Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 140.52%, 3 Years at 199.38%, 1 Year at 209.86%, 6 Month at 6.66%, 3 Month at -2.84% and 1 Month at -7.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Viceroy Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Viceroy Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 90.00 %
Institutions - 1.58 %
Public - 8.42 %

