SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹119.94
Prev. Close₹117.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.61
Day's High₹119.94
Day's Low₹115.5
52 Week's High₹136
52 Week's Low₹36.15
Book Value₹33.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)783.92
P/E11.62
EPS10.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.16
42.41
42.41
42.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56
-443.56
-448.33
-438.48
Net Worth
119.16
-401.15
-405.92
-396.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
88.11
83.82
83.14
84.22
yoy growth (%)
5.11
0.82
-1.28
8.95
Raw materials
-15.4
-14.79
-11.71
-10.91
As % of sales
17.47
17.64
14.09
12.96
Employee costs
-24.46
-22.68
-20.33
-17.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-7.24
-2.14
-2.65
-4.36
Depreciation
-8.92
-8.32
-5.95
-10.53
Tax paid
-1.95
-9.88
-0.9
0.13
Working capital
-5.71
36.28
-34.49
-34.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.11
0.82
-1.28
8.95
Op profit growth
-80.19
-60.91
-17.31
0.43
EBIT growth
-136.19
-18.88
11.89
7.38
Net profit growth
-97.9
3,700.19
-180.57
-383.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
138.18
119.52
65.26
34.76
115.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
138.18
119.52
65.26
34.76
115.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.04
0.48
5.47
5.88
11.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Gorinka Jaganmohan Rao
Managing Director & CEO
Kondareddy Ravinder Reddy
Non Executive Director
Pooja Reddy Konda Reddy
Non Executive Director
PRABHAKER REDDY SOLIPURAM
Non Executive Director
Anirudh Reddy Konda Reddy
Independent Director
Puli Venkata Krishna Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
C. Shiva Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Viceroy Hotels Ltd
Summary
Viceroy Hotels Limited (Formerly known Palace Heights Hotels Limited) was founded in 1965. The Company name was later changed to Viceroy Hotels Limited in December, 2001. Initially, the Company operated a stately hotel Hotel Viceroy at Gandhi Nagar in Hyderabad. Hotel Viceroy is a sophisticated new-generation hotel which provides royal luxury to businessmen and tourists. The hotel is an architectural masterpiece with majestic appeal, lush greenery, tranquil fountains and it is bestowed with an enchanting view of the Buddha statue in the Hussain Sagar Lake. The Company is presently into the hospitality business, which owns and operates 2 hotels in Hyderabad. The Hotel had a beauty parlour, a health club with gymnasium, a swimming pool and a shopping arcade. Besides, it had 3 conference rooms of different sizes for organising meetings, seminars, conferences, etc. It had a coffee shop Patio overlooking the waterfalls at the swimming pool and a gallery bar with a breathtaking view of the sunset and the Hussain Sagar Lake.The Company took up an expansion programme by adding 54 rooms with the existing 150 rooms.The capacity of the marriage hall was thereafter increased from 1500 to 3000 by acquiring additional land adjacent to the hall. In 2010-11, the Company hived off its Bangalore Project Division to Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Private Limited on July 27, 2011 in which JPMorgan India Property Mauritius Company II strategically invested Rs.90 Crores consequent to whch Viceroy Bang
The Viceroy Hotels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹116 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Viceroy Hotels Ltd is ₹783.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Viceroy Hotels Ltd is 11.62 and 3.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Viceroy Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Viceroy Hotels Ltd is ₹36.15 and ₹136 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Viceroy Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 140.52%, 3 Years at 199.38%, 1 Year at 209.86%, 6 Month at 6.66%, 3 Month at -2.84% and 1 Month at -7.30%.
