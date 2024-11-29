7:10 Rights Issues of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VICEROY HOTELS LTD. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VICEROY HOTELS LTD (523796) RECORD DATE 29.11.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 07 (Seven) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 102/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 29/11/2024 DR-767/2024-2025 *Full amount of Rs. 112.00 per Equity Share is payable on application Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.11.2024)