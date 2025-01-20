Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.59
3.62
-5.12
0.29
Op profit growth
133.51
-216.38
-70.8
-22.58
EBIT growth
65.74
-190.28
-19.93
2.5
Net profit growth
22.02
-96.19
2,941.73
-243.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-56.83
-6.91
6.15
20
EBIT margin
-68.52
-11.74
13.47
15.97
Net profit margin
-59.16
-13.77
-375.4
-11.7
RoCE
-11.13
-7.53
3.76
3.01
RoNW
1.25
1.1
109.42
-2.22
RoA
-2.4
-2.21
-26.22
-0.55
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.85
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.19
-6.44
-107
-5.52
Book value per share
-98.65
-93.82
-86.13
38.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.39
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.26
-0.12
-0.1
-3.41
P/B
-0.01
0
-0.13
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
-45.91
-141.81
22.29
19.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-15.8
11.3
146.47
12.38
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
110.34
35.14
36.76
52.55
Inventory days
18.37
5.53
5.09
5.29
Creditor days
-202.6
-84.45
-87.79
-83.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
39.2
18.64
-0.7
-0.71
Net debt / equity
-1.5
-1.37
-1.46
2.82
Net debt / op. profit
-31.8
-64.6
73.46
18.46
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.91
-26.28
-26.56
-23.35
Employee costs
-35.59
-24.74
-25.95
-23.95
Other costs
-74.31
-55.88
-41.33
-32.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.