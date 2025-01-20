iifl-logo-icon 1
Viceroy Hotels Ltd Key Ratios

115.63
(1.88%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.59

3.62

-5.12

0.29

Op profit growth

133.51

-216.38

-70.8

-22.58

EBIT growth

65.74

-190.28

-19.93

2.5

Net profit growth

22.02

-96.19

2,941.73

-243.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-56.83

-6.91

6.15

20

EBIT margin

-68.52

-11.74

13.47

15.97

Net profit margin

-59.16

-13.77

-375.4

-11.7

RoCE

-11.13

-7.53

3.76

3.01

RoNW

1.25

1.1

109.42

-2.22

RoA

-2.4

-2.21

-26.22

-0.55

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.85

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.19

-6.44

-107

-5.52

Book value per share

-98.65

-93.82

-86.13

38.35

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.39

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.26

-0.12

-0.1

-3.41

P/B

-0.01

0

-0.13

0.49

EV/EBIDTA

-45.91

-141.81

22.29

19.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-15.8

11.3

146.47

12.38

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

110.34

35.14

36.76

52.55

Inventory days

18.37

5.53

5.09

5.29

Creditor days

-202.6

-84.45

-87.79

-83.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

39.2

18.64

-0.7

-0.71

Net debt / equity

-1.5

-1.37

-1.46

2.82

Net debt / op. profit

-31.8

-64.6

73.46

18.46

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.91

-26.28

-26.56

-23.35

Employee costs

-35.59

-24.74

-25.95

-23.95

Other costs

-74.31

-55.88

-41.33

-32.68

