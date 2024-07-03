Viceroy Hotels Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
32.31
31.9
41.19
40.2
27.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.31
31.9
41.19
40.2
27.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.45
1.06
-2.77
3.73
0
Total Income
33.76
32.96
38.41
43.93
27.38
Total Expenditure
24.37
27.33
29.15
48.39
23.62
PBIDT
9.39
5.64
9.26
-4.46
3.76
Interest
1.29
1.41
1.43
0.01
0.51
PBDT
8.1
4.23
7.83
-4.47
3.25
Depreciation
2.94
2.91
7.61
2.11
2.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-54.5
0.23
-2.2
0.03
-0.43
Reported Profit After Tax
59.66
1.09
2.42
-6.61
1.58
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
59.66
1.09
2.42
-6.61
1.58
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.55
0
-3.17
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
59.66
0.54
2.42
-3.44
1.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.45
0.17
0.38
-1.05
0.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
63.16
63.16
63.16
63.16
42.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.06
17.68
22.48
-11.09
13.73
PBDTM(%)
25.06
13.26
19
-11.11
11.86
PATM(%)
184.64
3.41
5.87
-16.44
5.77
No Record Found
