iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Viceroy Hotels Ltd Quarterly Results

115.96
(-0.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:24:23 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

32.31

31.9

41.19

40.2

27.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.31

31.9

41.19

40.2

27.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.45

1.06

-2.77

3.73

0

Total Income

33.76

32.96

38.41

43.93

27.38

Total Expenditure

24.37

27.33

29.15

48.39

23.62

PBIDT

9.39

5.64

9.26

-4.46

3.76

Interest

1.29

1.41

1.43

0.01

0.51

PBDT

8.1

4.23

7.83

-4.47

3.25

Depreciation

2.94

2.91

7.61

2.11

2.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-54.5

0.23

-2.2

0.03

-0.43

Reported Profit After Tax

59.66

1.09

2.42

-6.61

1.58

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

59.66

1.09

2.42

-6.61

1.58

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.55

0

-3.17

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

59.66

0.54

2.42

-3.44

1.58

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.45

0.17

0.38

-1.05

0.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

63.16

63.16

63.16

63.16

42.41

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.06

17.68

22.48

-11.09

13.73

PBDTM(%)

25.06

13.26

19

-11.11

11.86

PATM(%)

184.64

3.41

5.87

-16.44

5.77

Viceroy Hotels: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Viceroy Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.