Viceroy Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

115.96
(-0.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:24:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

88.11

83.82

83.14

84.22

yoy growth (%)

5.11

0.82

-1.28

8.95

Raw materials

-15.4

-14.79

-11.71

-10.91

As % of sales

17.47

17.64

14.09

12.96

Employee costs

-24.46

-22.68

-20.33

-17.09

As % of sales

27.76

27.06

24.45

20.3

Other costs

-46.3

-36.5

-25.93

-25.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.54

43.55

31.19

30.6

Operating profit

1.94

9.83

25.15

30.42

OPM

2.21

11.73

30.25

36.12

Depreciation

-8.92

-8.32

-5.95

-10.53

Interest expense

-0.52

-20.72

-25.55

-24.83

Other income

0.25

17.07

3.69

0.57

Profit before tax

-7.24

-2.14

-2.65

-4.36

Taxes

-1.95

-9.88

-0.9

0.13

Tax rate

26.97

460.83

34.25

-3.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.2

-12.03

-3.56

-4.23

Exceptional items

0

-426.59

-7.97

18.55

Net profit

-9.2

-438.62

-11.54

14.32

yoy growth (%)

-97.9

3,700.19

-180.57

-383.45

NPM

-10.44

-523.25

-13.88

17

