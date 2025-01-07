Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
88.11
83.82
83.14
84.22
yoy growth (%)
5.11
0.82
-1.28
8.95
Raw materials
-15.4
-14.79
-11.71
-10.91
As % of sales
17.47
17.64
14.09
12.96
Employee costs
-24.46
-22.68
-20.33
-17.09
As % of sales
27.76
27.06
24.45
20.3
Other costs
-46.3
-36.5
-25.93
-25.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.54
43.55
31.19
30.6
Operating profit
1.94
9.83
25.15
30.42
OPM
2.21
11.73
30.25
36.12
Depreciation
-8.92
-8.32
-5.95
-10.53
Interest expense
-0.52
-20.72
-25.55
-24.83
Other income
0.25
17.07
3.69
0.57
Profit before tax
-7.24
-2.14
-2.65
-4.36
Taxes
-1.95
-9.88
-0.9
0.13
Tax rate
26.97
460.83
34.25
-3.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.2
-12.03
-3.56
-4.23
Exceptional items
0
-426.59
-7.97
18.55
Net profit
-9.2
-438.62
-11.54
14.32
yoy growth (%)
-97.9
3,700.19
-180.57
-383.45
NPM
-10.44
-523.25
-13.88
17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.