iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Viceroy Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

107.24
(-2.39%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:18:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Viceroy Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.16

42.41

42.41

42.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56

-443.56

-448.33

-438.48

Net Worth

119.16

-401.15

-405.92

-396.07

Minority Interest

Debt

75.3

470.54

468.53

468.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

29.68

29.68

29.22

32.25

Total Liabilities

224.14

99.07

91.83

104.7

Fixed Assets

184.38

190.1

198.54

207.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

3.18

18.9

18.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.46

0

0

3.86

Networking Capital

7.16

-105.77

-127.75

-125.28

Inventories

0.71

0.89

0.65

0.96

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

6.48

7.95

3.86

4.85

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.07

21.97

14.6

15.95

Sundry Creditors

-5.11

-17.71

-17.64

-25.73

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.99

-118.87

-129.22

-121.31

Cash

30.15

11.56

2.13

0.19

Total Assets

224.15

99.07

91.82

104.71

Viceroy Hotels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Viceroy Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.