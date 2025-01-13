Viceroy Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.16
42.41
42.41
42.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56
-443.56
-448.33
-438.48
Net Worth
119.16
-401.15
-405.92
-396.07
Minority Interest
Debt
75.3
470.54
468.53
468.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.68
29.68
29.22
32.25
Total Liabilities
224.14
99.07
91.83
104.7
Fixed Assets
184.38
190.1
198.54
207.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
3.18
18.9
18.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.46
0
0
3.86
Networking Capital
7.16
-105.77
-127.75
-125.28
Inventories
0.71
0.89
0.65
0.96
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.48
7.95
3.86
4.85
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.07
21.97
14.6
15.95
Sundry Creditors
-5.11
-17.71
-17.64
-25.73
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.99
-118.87
-129.22
-121.31
Cash
30.15
11.56
2.13
0.19
Total Assets
224.15
99.07
91.82
104.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.