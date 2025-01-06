Viceroy Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-7.24
-2.14
-2.65
-4.36
Depreciation
-8.92
-8.32
-5.95
-10.53
Tax paid
-1.95
-9.88
-0.9
0.13
Working capital
-5.71
36.28
-34.49
-34.96
Other operating items
Operating
-23.83
15.91
-44
-49.72
Capital expenditure
0
98.88
-0.46
-3.13
Free cash flow
-23.83
114.79
-44.47
-52.86
Equity raised
-813.54
76.19
99.28
70.63
Investing
0
-65.1
0.18
4.11
Financing
330.83
203.98
171.16
353.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-506.55
329.87
226.14
375.6
