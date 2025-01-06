iifl-logo-icon 1
Viceroy Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

117.09
(-0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Viceroy Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-7.24

-2.14

-2.65

-4.36

Depreciation

-8.92

-8.32

-5.95

-10.53

Tax paid

-1.95

-9.88

-0.9

0.13

Working capital

-5.71

36.28

-34.49

-34.96

Other operating items

Operating

-23.83

15.91

-44

-49.72

Capital expenditure

0

98.88

-0.46

-3.13

Free cash flow

-23.83

114.79

-44.47

-52.86

Equity raised

-813.54

76.19

99.28

70.63

Investing

0

-65.1

0.18

4.11

Financing

330.83

203.98

171.16

353.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-506.55

329.87

226.14

375.6

