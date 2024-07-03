iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Viceroy Hotels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

114.29
(-1.44%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

97

83.79

45.37

19.44

92.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

97

83.79

45.37

19.44

92.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.81

3.09

3.48

2.44

4.15

Total Income

100.81

86.88

48.85

21.87

96.88

Total Expenditure

94.4

79.68

59.14

31.96

92.05

PBIDT

6.41

7.19

-10.29

-10.09

4.83

Interest

0.01

0.42

0.28

0.14

0.61

PBDT

6.4

6.77

-10.57

-10.23

4.22

Depreciation

6.33

6.45

6.43

7.5

7.94

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.1

0.38

0.51

-2.22

1.82

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.03

-0.05

-17.51

-15.51

-5.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.03

-0.05

-17.51

-15.51

-5.54

Extra-ordinary Items

-3.08

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.05

-0.05

-17.51

-15.51

-5.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

-0.01

-4.13

-3.66

-1.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

63.16

42.41

42.41

42.41

42.41

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.6

8.58

-22.68

-51.9

5.2

PBDTM(%)

6.59

8.07

-23.29

-52.62

4.55

PATM(%)

-0.03

-0.05

-38.59

-79.78

-5.97

Viceroy Hotels: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Viceroy Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.