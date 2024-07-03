Viceroy Hotels Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
97
83.79
45.37
19.44
92.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
97
83.79
45.37
19.44
92.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.81
3.09
3.48
2.44
4.15
Total Income
100.81
86.88
48.85
21.87
96.88
Total Expenditure
94.4
79.68
59.14
31.96
92.05
PBIDT
6.41
7.19
-10.29
-10.09
4.83
Interest
0.01
0.42
0.28
0.14
0.61
PBDT
6.4
6.77
-10.57
-10.23
4.22
Depreciation
6.33
6.45
6.43
7.5
7.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.1
0.38
0.51
-2.22
1.82
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
-0.05
-17.51
-15.51
-5.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
-0.05
-17.51
-15.51
-5.54
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.08
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.05
-0.05
-17.51
-15.51
-5.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
-0.01
-4.13
-3.66
-1.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
63.16
42.41
42.41
42.41
42.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.6
8.58
-22.68
-51.9
5.2
PBDTM(%)
6.59
8.07
-23.29
-52.62
4.55
PATM(%)
-0.03
-0.05
-38.59
-79.78
-5.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.