To,

The Members of

M/s VICEROY HOTELS LIMITED, HYDERABAD

Report on the Audit of Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of M/s VICEROY HOTELS LIMITED ("the company"), which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date and notes to financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and on the other financial information, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("IndAS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of "the Company" as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditor in terms of their report referred to in the other Matter section below is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of financial statements as a whole, and in forming opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment assessment of investment in wholly owned subsidiaries Our audit procedures included the following: In respect of investments and Corporate Guarantees given to subsidiaries that have significant accumulated Losses as at March 31st 2024, and the Loans and advances given to those subsidiaries. Evaluated the key judgments /assumptions underlying managements assessment of potential indicators of impairment. The management based on their evaluation has made full provision on such amounts. Discussed and obtained assessment of recoverable value of PPE and inventory from component auditor of Subsidiaries. Evaluated managements methodology, assumptions and estimates used in these calculations. Evaluated internal assessment of management is of the view that the carrying value of the investments and provision of Impairment on Investments in its subsidiary Companies as at March 31, 2024 is appropriate in the accompanying Ind AS financial statements. Assessed the recoverability of investment with regard to underlying value in use of PPE and net realizable value of inventory if there in subsidiaries. Recoverability of amounts paid against on-going litigations Refer Note 37 to the standalone financial statements. We have performed the following procedures, among others, to test the recoverability of payments made by the Company in relation to litigations instituted against it prior to the approval of the Resolution Plan: Prior to the approval of the resolution plan (‘the Resolution Plan) under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 on 15 May 2018 as described in the aforesaid note, the Company was a party to certain litigations. Pursuant to the approval of the Resolution Plan, it was determined that no amounts are payable in respect of those litigations as they stand extinguished. Verified the underlying documents related to litigations and other correspondences with the statutory authorities; The Company had also made certain payments to the relevant authorities in respect of those litigations which were presented as recoverable under "Other noncurrent financial assets" in the standalone financial statements. Involved direct and indirect tax specialists to review the process used by the management to determine estimates and to test the judgments applied by management in developing the accounting estimates; The estimates related to expect outcome of litigations and recoverability of payments made in respect thereof have high degree of inherent uncertainty due to insufficient judicial precedents in India in respect of disposal of litigations involving companies admitted to Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. Determined whether the methods for making estimates have been applied consistently; Evaluated by the whether the accounting principles applied management fairly present the amounts recoverable from relevant authorities in financial statements in accordance with the principles of Ind AS. Assessed managements estimate of recoverability, supported by an opinion obtained by the management from a legal expert, by determining whether; 1. The method of measurement used is appropriate in the circumstances; and 2. The assumptions used by management are reasonable in light of the measurement principles of Ind AS.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other matter

The comparative annual financial information of the company for the year ended 31st March 2023 is based on the previously issued standalone financial statements which has been audited by predecessor Auditor and had expressed qualified opinion vide report dated.29th May, 2023. Our opinion is not modified in that matter.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of "the Act" with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of "the Act". This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an audit report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As our audit is conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entity or business activities of the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014 .

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March, 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. The said Annexure expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements.

g) In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There were no pending litigation which would impact the financial position of the company.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The company did not declare interim dividend during the year and until the date of this audit report.

v. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks and that performed by us during our audit of financial statements under the Act, we report that the company have used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

vi. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 55(v) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 55(vi) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

For Deva & Co,

Chartered Accountants, Firm reg. No: 000722S

(M Devaraja Reddy)

Partner Place : Hyderabad

Membership No. 026202 Date:30th May 2024

UDIN: 24026202BKCNZI9365

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of VICEROY HOTELS LIMITED of even date) i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As per the information and explanations given by the management, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a periodical manner. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. According to the information and explanation given to us and on verification of documents provided to us, we are of the opinion that the title deed of all immovable property are held in the name of Viceroy Hotels Limited and it is disclosed in notes to financial statements.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) The Company has provided guarantee to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act during the year. (Note 33)

Related party Amount in Lakhs Loko Hospitality Private Limited 5000

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of The Companies Act, 2013.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues namely, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, with the appropriate authorities in India. There were no undisputed amounts payable as on March 31,2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no pending disputed dues which are required to be deposited.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to further report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and as the books and records produced by the company, it has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any lender during the year.

a. The company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by the banks/Financial institutions.

b. Term loans availed by the Company were applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

c. On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

d. On an overall examination of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate. The Company does not have any joint venture.

e. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. The Company does not have any joint venture.

x) a) The Company has raised moneys by way of further public offer during the year under consideration i.e, 31st March,2024.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilised the money raised by way of initial public offer/ further public offer for the purpose which they were raised.

xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

x) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting standards (Refer Note no. 40)

xii) a) Based on information and explanations given to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xiv) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

xv) The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the immediately preceding financial year and during the current financial year.

xvi) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xvii) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 39 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xviii) Provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 i.e., "Corporate Social Responsibility" is not applicable for the year ended 31st March, 2024 hence the requirement to report on clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the standalone financial statements of the Company.

xix) The requirement to report on clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the standalone financial statements of the Company.

For Deva & Co,

Chartered Accountants, Firm reg. No: 000722S

(M Devaraja Reddy)

Partner Place : Hyderabad Membership No. 026202 Date: 30th May 2024 UDIN: 24026202BKCNZI9365

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of VICEROY HOTELS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over

Financial Reporting under clause(i) of Sub-section

3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of

VICEROY HOTELS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024

in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements ofthe Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial

Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishingand maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation

and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds

and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. Weconducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Auditof Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance

Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India andthe Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section143(10)of theCompanies Act,2013,to the extent applicable to an audit of internalfinancial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating process. We believe that the audit

evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and the explanations given to us and, the company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31st 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Deva & Co,

Chartered Accountants, Firm reg. No: 000722S

(M Devaraja Reddy)

Partner Place : Hyderabad

Membership No. 026202 Date: 30th May 2024

UDIN: 24026202BKCNZI9365