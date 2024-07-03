Viceroy Hotels Ltd Summary

Viceroy Hotels Limited (Formerly known Palace Heights Hotels Limited) was founded in 1965. The Company name was later changed to Viceroy Hotels Limited in December, 2001. Initially, the Company operated a stately hotel Hotel Viceroy at Gandhi Nagar in Hyderabad. Hotel Viceroy is a sophisticated new-generation hotel which provides royal luxury to businessmen and tourists. The hotel is an architectural masterpiece with majestic appeal, lush greenery, tranquil fountains and it is bestowed with an enchanting view of the Buddha statue in the Hussain Sagar Lake. The Company is presently into the hospitality business, which owns and operates 2 hotels in Hyderabad. The Hotel had a beauty parlour, a health club with gymnasium, a swimming pool and a shopping arcade. Besides, it had 3 conference rooms of different sizes for organising meetings, seminars, conferences, etc. It had a coffee shop Patio overlooking the waterfalls at the swimming pool and a gallery bar with a breathtaking view of the sunset and the Hussain Sagar Lake.The Company took up an expansion programme by adding 54 rooms with the existing 150 rooms.The capacity of the marriage hall was thereafter increased from 1500 to 3000 by acquiring additional land adjacent to the hall. In 2010-11, the Company hived off its Bangalore Project Division to Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Private Limited on July 27, 2011 in which JPMorgan India Property Mauritius Company II strategically invested Rs.90 Crores consequent to whch Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Private Limited ceased to be Subsidiary of Company with effect from July 28, 2011.In the year 2011-12, the Company opened Business Hotel, Courtyard, in Hyderabad, adjacent to the Marriott Hotel, Hyderabad. Similarly, it sold Chennai Project division to M/s.Ceebros Hotels Pvt. Ltd., Chennai, through slump sale. New Restaurants under the brand names Minerva & Blue Fox were launched during April and May, 2015 respectively at Madhapur, Hyderabad. In 2015-16, a new wholly owned subsidiary with name Banjara Hospitalities Private Limited was incorporated. Resulting to this, the Company transferred its undertaking comprising land at Visakhapatnam to Banjara Hospitalities Private Limited through Slump Sale as a going concern.Finally, the Companys commitment is to practice 360 Degrees Governance in every endeavor. Starting from current portfolio of 500 rooms, the Company kept a goal to expand more than 10,000 rooms. For this, it focused to cover various sectors, including business, leisure, luxury, and destination travel.