Viceroy Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

Viceroy Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
VICEROY HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results - Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 under Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchanges that the Board of Directors of Viceroy Hotels Limited at its meeting held on Monday, the 14th day of November, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at registered office of the Company for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Un- Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (Attached). 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (Attached). (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Sep 202419 Sep 2024
VICEROY HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve Issue of Equity Shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. -Approval of Rights Issue - Constitution of rights issue committee -Appointment of Mr. C. Shiva Reddy as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Minor revision in Annexure - 2 of the outcome declared on 24-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
VICEROY HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of financial results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 1. Un- Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (Attached). 2. Limited Review Report (standalone and consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. (Attached). 3. Appointment of M/s. Deva & Co. as Statutory Auditors for FYs 2024-25 to 2027-28. 4. Appointment of M/s. S.S. Reddy & Associates as Secretarial Auditors for FY 2024-25. 5. Notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24. 6. Annual General Meeting for the FY 2023-24 is scheduled to be held on Monday, 09.09.2024 at 11.00 a.m. through video conference or other audio-visual means. 7. Reappointment of Mr. Anirudh Reddy Konda Reddy, Non-Executive Director of the Company, retiring by rotation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
VICEROY HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and also to consider the issuance of Equity Shares of the Company to certain identified parties on preferential basis. Out Come of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
VICEROY HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In Compliance with Regulations 29 and other applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Viceroy Hotels Limited will be held on Monday 12 th February 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31 st December 2023 and other agenda items. Further we would like to inform that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for the insiders has been closed from 1 st January 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the quarter ended 31 st December 2023. Standalone and consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

