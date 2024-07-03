Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹1,287
Prev. Close₹1,231.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.1
Day's High₹1,287
Day's Low₹1,169.75
52 Week's High₹1,231.3
52 Week's Low₹570.1
Book Value₹1,390.94
Face Value₹1,000
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.51
P/E3.84
EPS317.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.63
34.63
34.63
34.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.87
5.04
6.21
5.66
Net Worth
51.5
39.67
40.84
40.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.27
0.18
0
0.12
yoy growth (%)
1,159.5
0
-100
-77.77
Raw materials
-0.52
-0.04
0
-0.1
As % of sales
22.91
23.04
0
80.95
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.25
-0.28
-0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.71
-5.8
-4.06
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.42
-0.42
-0.43
Tax paid
-3.7
0.33
0.05
Working capital
-3.15
6.62
-6.55
-3.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,159.5
0
-100
-77.77
Op profit growth
-92.56
1,839.38
-93.96
-91.53
EBIT growth
-187.51
-91.85
Net profit growth
-100.05
454.97
-75.4
-92.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.14
0.12
0.14
2.27
0.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.14
0.12
0.14
2.27
0.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.5
18
3.14
5.61
1.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Mahesh Mehra
Whole-time Director & CS
Sanjay Lal Gupta
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sandip Sarkar
Independent Director
Ram Krishna Mondal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Tarak Nath Mishra
Non Executive Director
Divya Baid
Reports by Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd
Summary
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. was incorporated as R.M.S Exim Private Limited on 4th June 1992. Subsequently, the company name was changed to Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Private Limited on 5th November 2001. In the very next year it was converted in to Public limited company. The Company is primarily engaged in executing construction contracts relating to infrastructure, real estate developments, acquisition and development, and sale of land. It is also engaged in operating hotels. The Company was initially engaged in trading in textiles and in the year 2001 decided to venture into the construction business. The company has completed 31 projects in the last 6 years and is currently engaged in 16 projects in the Eastern part of the Country. The Company has serviced many reputed clients AMR Construction Ltd. Punj Lloyd Ltd., Engineering Projects (India) Ltd., Power and Energy Department, Gangtok Sikkim, Tantia Construction Ltd., Balasore Alloys Ltd., Allied Infrastructure and Projects (P) Ltd., District Engineer, Purulia Zilla Parishad, Purulia PMGSY, National Projects Construction Corporation Ltd., (Top 5 customers of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.07 and year ended 31.03.07 respectively)During the year 2008, the company came out with an IPO (Initial Public Offering) of 95 00 000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 /- each at a premium of Rs. 50 /- aggregating to Rs. 57 Crores which subsequently, got listed on BSE & NSE on 14th December
Read More
The Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1169.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd is ₹40.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd is 3.84 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd is ₹570.1 and ₹1231.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.83%, 3 Years at 49.98%, 1 Year at 37.58%, 6 Month at 41.13%, 3 Month at 20.90% and 1 Month at 23.40%.
