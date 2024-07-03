iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd Share Price

1,169.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,287
  • Day's High1,287
  • 52 Wk High1,231.3
  • Prev. Close1,231.3
  • Day's Low1,169.75
  • 52 Wk Low 570.1
  • Turnover (lac)41.1
  • P/E3.84
  • Face Value1,000
  • Book Value1,390.94
  • EPS317.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.51
  • Div. Yield0
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

1,287

Prev. Close

1,231.3

Turnover(Lac.)

41.1

Day's High

1,287

Day's Low

1,169.75

52 Week's High

1,231.3

52 Week's Low

570.1

Book Value

1,390.94

Face Value

1,000

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.51

P/E

3.84

EPS

317.24

Divi. Yield

0

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2022

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.63

34.63

34.63

34.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.87

5.04

6.21

5.66

Net Worth

51.5

39.67

40.84

40.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.27

0.18

0

0.12

yoy growth (%)

1,159.5

0

-100

-77.77

Raw materials

-0.52

-0.04

0

-0.1

As % of sales

22.91

23.04

0

80.95

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.25

-0.28

-0.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.71

-5.8

-4.06

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.42

-0.42

-0.43

Tax paid

-3.7

0.33

0.05

Working capital

-3.15

6.62

-6.55

-3.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,159.5

0

-100

-77.77

Op profit growth

-92.56

1,839.38

-93.96

-91.53

EBIT growth

-187.51

-91.85

Net profit growth

-100.05

454.97

-75.4

-92.68

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.14

0.12

0.14

2.27

0.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.14

0.12

0.14

2.27

0.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.5

18

3.14

5.61

1.11

View Annually Results

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Mahesh Mehra

Whole-time Director & CS

Sanjay Lal Gupta

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sandip Sarkar

Independent Director

Ram Krishna Mondal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Tarak Nath Mishra

Non Executive Director

Divya Baid

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd

Summary

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. was incorporated as R.M.S Exim Private Limited on 4th June 1992. Subsequently, the company name was changed to Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Private Limited on 5th November 2001. In the very next year it was converted in to Public limited company. The Company is primarily engaged in executing construction contracts relating to infrastructure, real estate developments, acquisition and development, and sale of land. It is also engaged in operating hotels. The Company was initially engaged in trading in textiles and in the year 2001 decided to venture into the construction business. The company has completed 31 projects in the last 6 years and is currently engaged in 16 projects in the Eastern part of the Country. The Company has serviced many reputed clients AMR Construction Ltd. Punj Lloyd Ltd., Engineering Projects (India) Ltd., Power and Energy Department, Gangtok Sikkim, Tantia Construction Ltd., Balasore Alloys Ltd., Allied Infrastructure and Projects (P) Ltd., District Engineer, Purulia Zilla Parishad, Purulia PMGSY, National Projects Construction Corporation Ltd., (Top 5 customers of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.07 and year ended 31.03.07 respectively)During the year 2008, the company came out with an IPO (Initial Public Offering) of 95 00 000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 /- each at a premium of Rs. 50 /- aggregating to Rs. 57 Crores which subsequently, got listed on BSE & NSE on 14th December
Company FAQs

What is the Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd share price today?

The Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1169.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd is ₹40.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd is 3.84 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd is ₹570.1 and ₹1231.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd?

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 93.83%, 3 Years at 49.98%, 1 Year at 37.58%, 6 Month at 41.13%, 3 Month at 20.90% and 1 Month at 23.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.58 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

