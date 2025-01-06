Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.71
-5.8
-4.06
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.42
-0.42
-0.43
Tax paid
-3.7
0.33
0.05
Working capital
-3.15
6.62
-6.55
-3.72
Other operating items
Operating
-3.53
0.72
-8.16
Capital expenditure
-1.04
0
0
-2.69
Free cash flow
-4.57
0.72
-10.85
Equity raised
11.31
1.82
-16.63
-8.62
Investing
0
-7.23
0
-2.71
Financing
14.67
-23.89
0.95
1.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.41
-28.57
-21.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.