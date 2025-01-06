iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,169.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd

Kaushalya Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.71

-5.8

-4.06

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.42

-0.42

-0.43

Tax paid

-3.7

0.33

0.05

Working capital

-3.15

6.62

-6.55

-3.72

Other operating items

Operating

-3.53

0.72

-8.16

Capital expenditure

-1.04

0

0

-2.69

Free cash flow

-4.57

0.72

-10.85

Equity raised

11.31

1.82

-16.63

-8.62

Investing

0

-7.23

0

-2.71

Financing

14.67

-23.89

0.95

1.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.41

-28.57

-21.02

