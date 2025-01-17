iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd Key Ratios

958.25
(-0.64%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,159.5

-42.47

146.89

-77.77

Op profit growth

-88.16

396.79

-75.38

-91.51

EBIT growth

-186.77

507.01

-81.34

-91.8

Net profit growth

-110.36

491.35

-73.15

-92.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-30.03

-3,196.56

-370.1

-3,711.56

EBIT margin

194.12

-2,817.83

-267.01

-3,534.3

Net profit margin

28.04

-3,407.59

-331.45

-3,048.78

RoCE

6.56

-6.64

-0.97

-4.97

RoNW

0.4

-4.8

-1.01

-3.45

RoA

0.23

-2

-0.3

-1.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.18

-1.78

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.07

-1.89

-0.42

-1.25

Book value per share

11.33

11.22

7.26

7.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

866.66

-20.78

0

0

P/CEPS

2,134.48

-19.49

-492.29

-430.07

P/B

13.76

3.29

29.05

71.85

EV/EBIDTA

6.11

-6.57

-162.53

-20.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-88.43

-2.18

-11.09

-1.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,482.7

30,120.08

26,490.99

96,447.87

Inventory days

40.94

950.41

564.13

1,478.95

Creditor days

-700.66

-712.78

-3,048.26

-912.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-269.1

151.37

5.36

-11.22

Net debt / equity

0.61

0.75

2.25

2.39

Net debt / op. profit

-35.08

-5.09

-48.8

-13.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-22.91

-23.04

-13.54

-80.95

Employee costs

-17.44

-241.99

-144.51

-244.05

Other costs

-89.68

-3,031.52

-312.04

-3,486.54

