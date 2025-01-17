Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,159.5
-42.47
146.89
-77.77
Op profit growth
-88.16
396.79
-75.38
-91.51
EBIT growth
-186.77
507.01
-81.34
-91.8
Net profit growth
-110.36
491.35
-73.15
-92.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-30.03
-3,196.56
-370.1
-3,711.56
EBIT margin
194.12
-2,817.83
-267.01
-3,534.3
Net profit margin
28.04
-3,407.59
-331.45
-3,048.78
RoCE
6.56
-6.64
-0.97
-4.97
RoNW
0.4
-4.8
-1.01
-3.45
RoA
0.23
-2
-0.3
-1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.18
-1.78
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.07
-1.89
-0.42
-1.25
Book value per share
11.33
11.22
7.26
7.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
866.66
-20.78
0
0
P/CEPS
2,134.48
-19.49
-492.29
-430.07
P/B
13.76
3.29
29.05
71.85
EV/EBIDTA
6.11
-6.57
-162.53
-20.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-88.43
-2.18
-11.09
-1.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,482.7
30,120.08
26,490.99
96,447.87
Inventory days
40.94
950.41
564.13
1,478.95
Creditor days
-700.66
-712.78
-3,048.26
-912.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-269.1
151.37
5.36
-11.22
Net debt / equity
0.61
0.75
2.25
2.39
Net debt / op. profit
-35.08
-5.09
-48.8
-13.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-22.91
-23.04
-13.54
-80.95
Employee costs
-17.44
-241.99
-144.51
-244.05
Other costs
-89.68
-3,031.52
-312.04
-3,486.54
