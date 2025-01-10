Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.63
34.63
34.63
34.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.87
5.04
6.21
5.66
Net Worth
51.5
39.67
40.84
40.29
Minority Interest
Debt
12.52
34.61
34.92
34.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.37
0.1
0.15
Total Liabilities
64.02
74.65
75.86
75.35
Fixed Assets
3.45
3.53
3.67
3.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
46
49.76
50.76
54.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.65
4.66
4.53
4.82
Networking Capital
12.41
16.25
16.49
11.92
Inventories
0
0
0.04
0.05
Inventory Days
8.02
Sundry Debtors
2.54
2.9
2.86
4.7
Debtor Days
754.59
Other Current Assets
10.41
14.75
14.53
11.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.38
-1.3
-0.58
-0.58
Creditor Days
93.12
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.09
-0.36
-3.51
Cash
0.52
0.45
0.43
0.46
Total Assets
64.03
74.65
75.88
75.35
