Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,117.85
(-4.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.27

0.18

0

0.12

yoy growth (%)

1,159.5

0

-100

-77.77

Raw materials

-0.52

-0.04

0

-0.1

As % of sales

22.91

23.04

0

80.95

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.25

-0.28

-0.3

As % of sales

9.51

140.94

0

240.91

Other costs

-1.94

-5.38

0

-4.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

85.54

2,983.15

0

3,475.13

Operating profit

-0.4

-5.5

-0.28

-4.69

OPM

-17.97

-3,047.14

0

-3,697.01

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.42

-0.42

-0.43

Interest expense

-0.75

-0.69

0.4

Other income

5.26

0.81

0.39

0.66

Profit before tax

3.71

-5.8

-4.06

Taxes

-3.7

0.33

0.05

Tax rate

-99.92

-5.74

-1.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-5.46

-4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-5.46

-0.98

-4

yoy growth (%)

-100.05

454.97

-75.4

-92.68

NPM

0.12

-3,030.36

0

-3,153.34

