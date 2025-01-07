Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.27
0.18
0
0.12
yoy growth (%)
1,159.5
0
-100
-77.77
Raw materials
-0.52
-0.04
0
-0.1
As % of sales
22.91
23.04
0
80.95
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.25
-0.28
-0.3
As % of sales
9.51
140.94
0
240.91
Other costs
-1.94
-5.38
0
-4.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
85.54
2,983.15
0
3,475.13
Operating profit
-0.4
-5.5
-0.28
-4.69
OPM
-17.97
-3,047.14
0
-3,697.01
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.42
-0.42
-0.43
Interest expense
-0.75
-0.69
0.4
Other income
5.26
0.81
0.39
0.66
Profit before tax
3.71
-5.8
-4.06
Taxes
-3.7
0.33
0.05
Tax rate
-99.92
-5.74
-1.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-5.46
-4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-5.46
-0.98
-4
yoy growth (%)
-100.05
454.97
-75.4
-92.68
NPM
0.12
-3,030.36
0
-3,153.34
