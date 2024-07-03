iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd Quarterly Results

1,117.85
(-4.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.04

0.02

0.05

0.04

0.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.04

0.02

0.05

0.04

0.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.71

0.31

18.12

-0.14

0.73

Total Income

4.74

0.33

18.17

-0.1

0.75

Total Expenditure

0.28

0.42

0.47

0.71

1.13

PBIDT

4.46

-0.09

17.69

-0.81

-0.38

Interest

0

0

0

-0.15

0

PBDT

4.47

-0.09

17.69

-0.66

-0.38

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0.03

0.02

0.01

0.02

Deferred Tax

0.11

0.08

3.78

-0.09

-1.14

Reported Profit After Tax

4.31

-0.22

13.88

-0.6

0.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.04

0.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.31

-0.22

13.88

-0.64

0.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.31

-0.22

13.88

-0.64

0.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

124.41

-6.38

400.88

-0.17

0.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.63

34.63

34.63

34.63

34.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11,150

-450

35,380

-2,025

-1,266.66

PBDTM(%)

11,175

-450

35,380

-1,650

-1,266.66

PATM(%)

10,775

-1,100

27,760

-1,500

2,400

Kaushalya Infra.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.