Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.04
0.02
0.05
0.04
0.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.04
0.02
0.05
0.04
0.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.71
0.31
18.12
-0.14
0.73
Total Income
4.74
0.33
18.17
-0.1
0.75
Total Expenditure
0.28
0.42
0.47
0.71
1.13
PBIDT
4.46
-0.09
17.69
-0.81
-0.38
Interest
0
0
0
-0.15
0
PBDT
4.47
-0.09
17.69
-0.66
-0.38
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax
0.11
0.08
3.78
-0.09
-1.14
Reported Profit After Tax
4.31
-0.22
13.88
-0.6
0.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.04
0.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.31
-0.22
13.88
-0.64
0.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.31
-0.22
13.88
-0.64
0.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
124.41
-6.38
400.88
-0.17
0.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.63
34.63
34.63
34.63
34.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11,150
-450
35,380
-2,025
-1,266.66
PBDTM(%)
11,175
-450
35,380
-1,650
-1,266.66
PATM(%)
10,775
-1,100
27,760
-1,500
2,400
