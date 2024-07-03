iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,068
(-4.46%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.09

0.09

0.09

2.13

0.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.09

0.09

0.09

2.13

0.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.38

1.43

0.1

4.61

0.32

Total Income

2.48

1.52

0.19

6.74

0.45

Total Expenditure

2.26

1.15

1.54

1.41

0.82

PBIDT

0.22

0.37

-1.35

5.33

-0.37

Interest

0

0

0.02

0.04

0.01

PBDT

0.22

0.37

-1.37

5.29

-0.37

Depreciation

0.06

0.11

0.22

0.3

0.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.06

0.07

0.25

0.12

0.12

Deferred Tax

-1.13

-0.09

-0.36

1.36

-0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

1.22

0.29

-1.48

3.51

-0.79

Minority Interest After NP

0.11

0.09

0.12

0.2

0.2

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.11

0.2

-1.6

3.31

-0.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.11

0.2

-1.6

3.31

-0.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.35

0.08

-0.43

1.01

-0.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.63

34.63

34.63

34.63

34.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

244.44

411.11

-1,500

250.23

-264.28

PBDTM(%)

244.44

411.11

-1,522.22

248.35

-264.28

PATM(%)

1,355.55

322.22

-1,644.44

164.78

-564.28

Kaushalya Infra.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.