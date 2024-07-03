Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.09
0.09
0.09
2.13
0.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.09
0.09
0.09
2.13
0.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.38
1.43
0.1
4.61
0.32
Total Income
2.48
1.52
0.19
6.74
0.45
Total Expenditure
2.26
1.15
1.54
1.41
0.82
PBIDT
0.22
0.37
-1.35
5.33
-0.37
Interest
0
0
0.02
0.04
0.01
PBDT
0.22
0.37
-1.37
5.29
-0.37
Depreciation
0.06
0.11
0.22
0.3
0.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.06
0.07
0.25
0.12
0.12
Deferred Tax
-1.13
-0.09
-0.36
1.36
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
1.22
0.29
-1.48
3.51
-0.79
Minority Interest After NP
0.11
0.09
0.12
0.2
0.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.11
0.2
-1.6
3.31
-0.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.11
0.2
-1.6
3.31
-0.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.35
0.08
-0.43
1.01
-0.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.63
34.63
34.63
34.63
34.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
244.44
411.11
-1,500
250.23
-264.28
PBDTM(%)
244.44
411.11
-1,522.22
248.35
-264.28
PATM(%)
1,355.55
322.22
-1,644.44
164.78
-564.28
