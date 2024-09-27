The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 28th August 2024, approved the Notice and Directors Report for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year ended 31st March 2024. The 32nd AGM will be held on 27th September 2024 at 2:00 PM via video conferencing/other audio-visual means. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from 21st September to 27th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM. Revised Outcome Please find attached herewith outcome of 32nd AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Please find attached herewith Voting results and Scrutinizers Report for 32nd AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)