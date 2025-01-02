Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 27 Dec 2024

KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the draft Postal Ballot Notice for seeking shareholders approval for the appointment of Mrs. Divya Baid as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company and related explanatory statement and calendar of events for conducting the postal ballot process. the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, the 2nd day of January, 2025, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at HB-170, Sector III, Salt Lake, Kolkata- 700106, have considered and approved the Postal Ballot Notice for seeking shareholders approval for the appointment of Mrs. Divya Baid as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.01.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter / half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other business with the permission of the chair. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the AGM related matters The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 28th August 2024, approved the Notice and Directors Report for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year ended 31st March 2024. The 32nd AGM will be held on 27th September 2024 at 2:00 PM via video conferencing/other audio-visual means. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from 21st September to 27th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the items as per the enclosed notice With reference to the abovementioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, the 14th day of August, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at HB-170, Sector III, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700106, have considered and approved the following business: - 1. Approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Please note that other matters, as outlined in our intimation dated 5th August 2024, will be considered and approved by the Board in a subsequent meeting, the details of which shall be communicated in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Please find attached herewith Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Apr 2024 30 Mar 2024

KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the notice of EGM fix date and time of the EGM and other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Saturday, the 6th day of April, 2024 have considered and approved the following: 1. Notice for calling EOGM through two- way video conferencing (V. C)/ Other Audio Visual means (OAVM). 2. An Extra- Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the company will be held on 30th day of April, 2024 at 2.00 PM through two-way video conferencing (V.C)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024

KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and any other business with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, the 13th day of February, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at HB-170, Sector III, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700106, have considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter Ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024