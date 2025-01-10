To the Members of

KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended 31st March, 2024, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report (and any other information or Annual Report as the case may be) but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work in evaluating the results of our work, and (ii) evaluating the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i. The Company has disclosed details regarding pending litigations in Notes of Standalone Financial Statements, which may have an impact on its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There was no amount required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year hence provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 shall not be applicable.

(i) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Audit trail feature has been enabled from July 2023, before which the company was using a different software. On having difficulties in the software, they started using Tally since July 2023 with proper Audit Trail feature in it.

Annexure 1 to Independent Auditors Report

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIALS STATEMENTS OF THE KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED.

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date, for the Year ended 31st March, 2024.

i. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, all the fixed assets have physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage & procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, we report that the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores in aggregate at any point of time during the year from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of Current Assets. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or given guarantee, or provided security to any other entity other than subsidiary, joint venture and associates.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and / or grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/receipts of principle and interest are regular.

d) There are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loan granted to Company/ Firm/ LLP/ Other Parties.

e) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

f) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not granted loans/advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given guarantee to other company in whom the director is interested, and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act, the rules framed thereunder and the Circulars, notifications issued from time to time with regard to the deposits accepted. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal in this respect. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the outstanding dues of income-tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Name of the Dues Amount (In lakhs) Period of Such Dues Forum where dispute is pending WBVAT Act, 2003 VAT 69.48 FY 2007-08 Writ petition filed in Kolkata High Court WBVAT Act, 2003 VAT 817.10 FY 2008-09 W.B. Taxation Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 37.21 AY 2010-11 ITAT order effect pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,044.46 AY 2012-13 Vivad Se Vishwas effect pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 43.97 AY 2012-13 CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 332.74 AY 2013-14 I.T. Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 513.89 AY 2014-15 CIT (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3( viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

x. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor on the Company

b) We have not come across of any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the standalone financial statement for the year ended March 31st, 2024, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered internal audit reports issued by Internal Auditors during our audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company, accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA ofthe Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. According to the information and explanations given to us there has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

Annexure 2 to Independent Auditors Report

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIALS STATEMENTS OF THE KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited ("the Company") as of March 31st, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the-Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit, We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, broil applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting- principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are bring made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company-, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.