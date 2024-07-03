Summary

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited was originally incorporated as Country Club (India) Private Limited Company on 17th May 1991 and converted into a Public Limited Company on 29th August 1992. The Company is Indias biggest chain of family clubs with over 70 destinations across India. It is dubbed as the Powerhouse of Entertainment. The Company was promoted by Y. Rajeev Reddy and Y. Manjula Reddy. It undertook to set up a Three Star Hotel with 113 room and other facilities such as health club, swimming pool, business centre etc. The Hotel is being constructed on a European Medieval architectural style. The total cost of the project estimated at Rs.835.20 lakhs was to be met by equity issue of Rs.585.20 lakhs, term loan of Rs.140 lakhs and deferred payment guarantee of Rs.110 lakhs. Company had completed one more banquet hall in Amrutha Castle and a larger banquet hall will be commenced during 1999. Company is very much hopeful after completion this sale proceeds will improve with the utilisation of the addtional facilities.During the year 2007-08, Company acquired 100% equity shares of f M/s. CHANAKYAPURI RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED; M/s. JJ ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED, M/s. JADE RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED; M/s. KOLET RESORT CLUB PRIVATE LIMITED; M/s. BRIGHT RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED; acquired property in Emirate of Dubai costing Rs 175 Crores. Jade Resorts Private Limited was made subsidiary of the Company in 2008. In January, 2008 the Company issued and allotted

