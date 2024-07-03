Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹20.01
Prev. Close₹20.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.45
Day's High₹21.24
Day's Low₹19.55
52 Week's High₹30.65
52 Week's Low₹12.1
Book Value₹22.32
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)332.65
P/E106.68
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.69
32.69
32.69
32.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
338.14
339.37
487.96
497.83
Net Worth
370.83
372.06
520.65
530.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
46.49
126.9
235.34
256.66
yoy growth (%)
-63.36
-46.07
-8.3
-8.67
Raw materials
-3.54
-11.21
-9.7
-11.3
As % of sales
7.62
8.83
4.12
4.4
Employee costs
-19.68
-52.87
-95.38
-102.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-38.22
-40.26
-10.03
-7
Depreciation
-15.9
-16.55
-17.95
-19.24
Tax paid
-3.23
-4.69
-7.21
-7.9
Working capital
11.99
5.36
-6.23
14.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.36
-46.07
-8.3
-8.67
Op profit growth
-115.23
-71.01
-8.61
-3.06
EBIT growth
191.75
-117.1
-16.68
-24.81
Net profit growth
-7.79
160.73
15.66
30.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
52.36
64.16
58.46
47.6
153.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
52.36
64.16
58.46
47.6
153.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.27
71.8
22.84
5.77
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Y Rajeev Reddy
Vice Chairman, Joint MD & CEO
Y Siddharth Reddy
Vice Chairman & JMD & COO
Y Varun Reddy
Independent Director
Mamatha Madhavi V Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Agarwal
Independent Director
Poojitha Baheti
Independent Director
Priyanka Maniyar
Independent Director
Madhavi Thyagaraj
Reports by Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd
Summary
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited was originally incorporated as Country Club (India) Private Limited Company on 17th May 1991 and converted into a Public Limited Company on 29th August 1992. The Company is Indias biggest chain of family clubs with over 70 destinations across India. It is dubbed as the Powerhouse of Entertainment. The Company was promoted by Y. Rajeev Reddy and Y. Manjula Reddy. It undertook to set up a Three Star Hotel with 113 room and other facilities such as health club, swimming pool, business centre etc. The Hotel is being constructed on a European Medieval architectural style. The total cost of the project estimated at Rs.835.20 lakhs was to be met by equity issue of Rs.585.20 lakhs, term loan of Rs.140 lakhs and deferred payment guarantee of Rs.110 lakhs. Company had completed one more banquet hall in Amrutha Castle and a larger banquet hall will be commenced during 1999. Company is very much hopeful after completion this sale proceeds will improve with the utilisation of the addtional facilities.During the year 2007-08, Company acquired 100% equity shares of f M/s. CHANAKYAPURI RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED; M/s. JJ ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED, M/s. JADE RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED; M/s. KOLET RESORT CLUB PRIVATE LIMITED; M/s. BRIGHT RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED; acquired property in Emirate of Dubai costing Rs 175 Crores. Jade Resorts Private Limited was made subsidiary of the Company in 2008. In January, 2008 the Company issued and allotted
Read More
The Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd is ₹332.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd is 106.68 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd is ₹12.1 and ₹30.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.71%, 3 Years at 30.04%, 1 Year at 41.96%, 6 Month at -17.90%, 3 Month at -7.33% and 1 Month at -9.12%.
