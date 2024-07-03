iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Share Price

20.35
(0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:46 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.01
  • Day's High21.24
  • 52 Wk High30.65
  • Prev. Close20.23
  • Day's Low19.55
  • 52 Wk Low 12.1
  • Turnover (lac)12.45
  • P/E106.68
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value22.32
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)332.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

20.01

Prev. Close

20.23

Turnover(Lac.)

12.45

Day's High

21.24

Day's Low

19.55

52 Week's High

30.65

52 Week's Low

12.1

Book Value

22.32

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

332.65

P/E

106.68

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Corporate Action

15 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.48%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 25.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.69

32.69

32.69

32.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

338.14

339.37

487.96

497.83

Net Worth

370.83

372.06

520.65

530.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

46.49

126.9

235.34

256.66

yoy growth (%)

-63.36

-46.07

-8.3

-8.67

Raw materials

-3.54

-11.21

-9.7

-11.3

As % of sales

7.62

8.83

4.12

4.4

Employee costs

-19.68

-52.87

-95.38

-102.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-38.22

-40.26

-10.03

-7

Depreciation

-15.9

-16.55

-17.95

-19.24

Tax paid

-3.23

-4.69

-7.21

-7.9

Working capital

11.99

5.36

-6.23

14.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.36

-46.07

-8.3

-8.67

Op profit growth

-115.23

-71.01

-8.61

-3.06

EBIT growth

191.75

-117.1

-16.68

-24.81

Net profit growth

-7.79

160.73

15.66

30.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

52.36

64.16

58.46

47.6

153.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

52.36

64.16

58.46

47.6

153.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.27

71.8

22.84

5.77

0

View Annually Results

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Y Rajeev Reddy

Vice Chairman, Joint MD & CEO

Y Siddharth Reddy

Vice Chairman & JMD & COO

Y Varun Reddy

Independent Director

Mamatha Madhavi V Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Agarwal

Independent Director

Poojitha Baheti

Independent Director

Priyanka Maniyar

Independent Director

Madhavi Thyagaraj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd

Summary

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited was originally incorporated as Country Club (India) Private Limited Company on 17th May 1991 and converted into a Public Limited Company on 29th August 1992. The Company is Indias biggest chain of family clubs with over 70 destinations across India. It is dubbed as the Powerhouse of Entertainment. The Company was promoted by Y. Rajeev Reddy and Y. Manjula Reddy. It undertook to set up a Three Star Hotel with 113 room and other facilities such as health club, swimming pool, business centre etc. The Hotel is being constructed on a European Medieval architectural style. The total cost of the project estimated at Rs.835.20 lakhs was to be met by equity issue of Rs.585.20 lakhs, term loan of Rs.140 lakhs and deferred payment guarantee of Rs.110 lakhs. Company had completed one more banquet hall in Amrutha Castle and a larger banquet hall will be commenced during 1999. Company is very much hopeful after completion this sale proceeds will improve with the utilisation of the addtional facilities.During the year 2007-08, Company acquired 100% equity shares of f M/s. CHANAKYAPURI RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED; M/s. JJ ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED, M/s. JADE RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED; M/s. KOLET RESORT CLUB PRIVATE LIMITED; M/s. BRIGHT RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED; acquired property in Emirate of Dubai costing Rs 175 Crores. Jade Resorts Private Limited was made subsidiary of the Company in 2008. In January, 2008 the Company issued and allotted
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd share price today?

The Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd is ₹332.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd is 106.68 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd is ₹12.1 and ₹30.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd?

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.71%, 3 Years at 30.04%, 1 Year at 41.96%, 6 Month at -17.90%, 3 Month at -7.33% and 1 Month at -9.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.80 %
Institutions - 0.49 %
Public - 25.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.