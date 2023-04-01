To,

The Members of M/s Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited

Report on the Audit of Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of M/s COUNTRY CLUB HOSPITALITY & HOLIDAYS LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date and notes to financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of "the Company" in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter:

1. The company has made a onetime settlement to banks (Cosmos Bank & Yes Bank) and the benefit of OTS of an amount of Rs 9.78 Crores is recognized as "other income" in the current financial year.

2. The company has pending defaults in repayment of loans to banks/financial institution (Saraswat Co-Op Bank and Noida Authority), out of which the company went for OTS to one Bank (Saraswat Co-Op Bank), and Bank have approved the OTS and Company is making payments accordingly.

3. As per Ind AS, the company needs to get the actuarial valuation report having actuarial gain/loss in order to report in other comprehensive income. However, the company has provided gratuity and leave encashment provision as per management calculation, but actuarial valuation report is not obtained.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above Emphasis of Matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of "the Act" with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of "the Act". This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an audit report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As our audit is conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entity or business activities of the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to any of its directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has pending litigations which would have impact on its standalone financial positions are disclosed in notes to the financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

vii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

viii. The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 but does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The company is in the process of enabling the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

For P. Murali & Co,

Chartered Accountants,

Firm Registration No: 007257S

M V Joshi Partner

Membership No.: 024784

UDIN: 24024784BKAUEH7871

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of COUNTRY CLUB HOSPITATLITY & HOLIDAYS LIMITED of even date)

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the title deeds of immovable properties, they are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the Periodicity of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical inventory and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are almost in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii) (a) According the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted unsecured loans to its Wholly owned subsidiaries, covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act,2013 the details of which are as below:

(All Amounts are in Lakhs, except No of Shares & EPS)

S.No. Name of the party Relation Transaction Balance as on 01.04.2023 Transaction During the Year (2023-24) Balance as on 31.03.2024 1 Aquarian Realtors Private Limited Subsidiary Company Advance 3,050.58 268.70 2,781.88 2 Bright Resorts Private Limited Subsidiary Company Advance 997.55 2.70 994.85 3 Chanakyapuri Resorts Private Limited Subsidiary Company Advance 471.76 2.70 469.06 4 JJ Arts & Entertainment Private Limited Subsidiary Company Advance 238.39 200.00 38.39 5 Bush Betta Holiday Ownership Wild Life Adventure Resorts Pvt Ltd Subsidiary Company Advance 1.38 - 1.38 6 Swami Vivekanand Training & Edu. Centre Subsidiary Company Advance 1,088.59 28.00 1,116.59 7 Swimwell Trading Investment pvt. ltd Subsidiary Company Advance 906.80 5.40 901.40 8 International Country Holidays Limited Subsidiary Company Advance 1,224.19 2.70 1,221.49 9 Babylon Resorts Pvt Ltd Subsidiary Company Advance 222.24 - 222.24 10 Kolet Resort Club Private Limited Subsidiary Company Advance 2.36 - 2.36 11 Club Aarzee Limited Subsidiary Company Loan -781.55 3.65 -785.21 12 Maruti Water Park & Entertainment Pvt Ltd Subsidiary Company Loan -28.87 - -28.87 13 Country Vacations International Ltd (CVIL) Subsidiary Company Loan -19.25 - -19.25 14 Y. Manjula Reddy Promoter Loan 1,018.25 - 1,018.25 15 Y. Rajeev Reddy Promoter Loan 1,034.27 - 1,034.27 16 Y. Varun Reddy Promoter Loan 2,930.76 - 2,930.76

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayments or receipts of principal amounts and interest have been regular as per stipulations.

(d) There is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the year-end.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of The Companies Act, 2013.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, in respect of statutory dues:

The company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues namely, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, service tax, Goods and service tax, Income-tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Service Tax, Goods & Service Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than 6 months for the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the following are the dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes as follows-

( in Lakhs)

S.No. Nature of Dues Amount Period Forum where the matter is pending 1. Income Tax u/s 143(3) 2464.36 AY 2011-12 to AY 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2. GST 1089.78 2005-2014 Appeal

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to its financial lenders for the FY 2023-24. The Company has loan overdue for an amount of Rs.3,141.28 lakhs as on 31.03.2024 which is reported as Non-Performing Asset by its financial lenders.

Nature of Borrowing Name of the Bank / Institution Amount not paid on due date ( in Lakhs) Whether principal or interest or both Term Loan Saraswat Co Op Bank* 2,869.63 Both Loan Noida Authority 271.65 Both Total 3,141.28

* However, Bank has approved for OTS and Company is making payments accordingly.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans are being applied for the purpose for which they were obtained by the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under consideration. Accordingly, the provisions of this clause are not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting standards

xiv) a) Based on information and explanations given to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii) The Company has incurred cash profit/(loss) during the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

Particulars FY 2023-24 (. in lakhs) FY 2022-23 (. in lakhs) Net Loss during the year (19.53)/- (14,494.97)/- Add/(Less): Depreciation 1,265.29/- 1,281.88/- Total Cash profit/(loss) 1,245.78/- (13,213.09)/-

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) "The Companys" net worth and turnover are within the limits as mentioned by section 135 hence company need not constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and spend on activities related to Corporate Social Responsibility.

For P. Murali & Co,

Chartered Accountants,

Firm Registration No: 007257S

M V Joshi Partner

Membership No.: 024784

UDIN: 24024784BKAUEH7871

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of M/s COUNTRY CLUB HOSPITALITY & HOLIDAYS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s COUNTRY CLUB HOSPITALITY & HOLIDAYS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section143(10) of the Companies Act,2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3)provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control state in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For P. Murali & Co,

Chartered Accountants,

Firm Registration No: 007257S

M V Joshi Partner

Membership No.: 024784

UDIN: 24024784BKAUEH7871

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 29-05-2024