Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
39.91
50.38
43.99
32.03
123.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.91
50.38
43.99
32.03
123.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.74
4.21
0
0
0
Total Income
42.64
54.59
43.99
32.03
123.3
Total Expenditure
39.26
51.16
42.78
32.38
104.77
PBIDT
3.38
3.43
1.21
-0.35
18.53
Interest
3.27
6.39
12.38
23.59
35.1
PBDT
0.12
-2.96
-11.17
-23.94
-16.57
Depreciation
9.71
10.42
11.49
13.05
33.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
1.31
1.67
1.89
3.48
3.27
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.91
-15.05
-24.54
-40.47
-53.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.91
-15.05
-24.54
-40.47
-53.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.91
-15.05
-24.54
-40.47
-53.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.67
-0.92
-1.5
-2.48
-3.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.69
32.69
32.69
32.69
32.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.46
6.8
2.75
-1.09
15.02
PBDTM(%)
0.3
-5.87
-25.39
-74.74
-13.43
PATM(%)
-27.33
-29.87
-55.78
-126.35
-43.34
