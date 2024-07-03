iifl-logo-icon 1
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Nine Monthly Results

19.84
(-2.84%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

39.91

50.38

43.99

32.03

123.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.91

50.38

43.99

32.03

123.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.74

4.21

0

0

0

Total Income

42.64

54.59

43.99

32.03

123.3

Total Expenditure

39.26

51.16

42.78

32.38

104.77

PBIDT

3.38

3.43

1.21

-0.35

18.53

Interest

3.27

6.39

12.38

23.59

35.1

PBDT

0.12

-2.96

-11.17

-23.94

-16.57

Depreciation

9.71

10.42

11.49

13.05

33.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

1.31

1.67

1.89

3.48

3.27

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.91

-15.05

-24.54

-40.47

-53.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.91

-15.05

-24.54

-40.47

-53.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.91

-15.05

-24.54

-40.47

-53.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.67

-0.92

-1.5

-2.48

-3.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.69

32.69

32.69

32.69

32.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.46

6.8

2.75

-1.09

15.02

PBDTM(%)

0.3

-5.87

-25.39

-74.74

-13.43

PATM(%)

-27.33

-29.87

-55.78

-126.35

-43.34

QUICKLINKS FOR Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd

