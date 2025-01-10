Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.69
32.69
32.69
32.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
338.14
339.37
487.96
497.83
Net Worth
370.83
372.06
520.65
530.52
Minority Interest
Debt
74.32
116.32
281.92
311.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
101.58
100.56
98.77
96.77
Total Liabilities
546.73
588.94
901.34
938.62
Fixed Assets
454.75
498.88
565.93
594.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
62.25
62.25
240.25
240.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
28.83
26.64
93.34
100.18
Inventories
23.47
15.33
3.61
3.55
Inventory Days
27.86
Sundry Debtors
6.79
8.83
9.88
9.23
Debtor Days
72.45
Other Current Assets
108.38
115.71
158.27
156.12
Sundry Creditors
-1.55
-2.22
-5.94
-7.18
Creditor Days
56.36
Other Current Liabilities
-108.26
-111.01
-72.48
-61.54
Cash
0.91
1.19
1.82
3.94
Total Assets
546.74
588.96
901.34
938.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.