Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-38.22
-40.26
-10.03
-7
Depreciation
-15.9
-16.55
-17.95
-19.24
Tax paid
-3.23
-4.69
-7.21
-7.9
Working capital
11.99
5.36
-6.23
14.31
Other operating items
Operating
-45.37
-56.15
-41.43
-19.84
Capital expenditure
-68.64
-17.77
-7.25
-19.12
Free cash flow
-114.01
-73.92
-48.69
-38.96
Equity raised
1,079.35
1,192.5
1,251.91
1,288.42
Investing
0
0
0.09
-0.09
Financing
298.74
171.05
128.93
144.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,264.07
1,289.63
1,332.23
1,393.9
