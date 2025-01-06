iifl-logo-icon 1
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.91
(3.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Country Club Hos FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-38.22

-40.26

-10.03

-7

Depreciation

-15.9

-16.55

-17.95

-19.24

Tax paid

-3.23

-4.69

-7.21

-7.9

Working capital

11.99

5.36

-6.23

14.31

Other operating items

Operating

-45.37

-56.15

-41.43

-19.84

Capital expenditure

-68.64

-17.77

-7.25

-19.12

Free cash flow

-114.01

-73.92

-48.69

-38.96

Equity raised

1,079.35

1,192.5

1,251.91

1,288.42

Investing

0

0

0.09

-0.09

Financing

298.74

171.05

128.93

144.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,264.07

1,289.63

1,332.23

1,393.9

