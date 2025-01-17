iifl-logo-icon 1
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Key Ratios

19.55
(2.36%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.83

-27.03

-13

4.7

Op profit growth

-80.98

-49.32

-15.82

-13.46

EBIT growth

-1,197.77

-93.8

-33.88

-12.45

Net profit growth

90.96

-1,088.19

-81.91

0.85

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.17

14.99

21.58

22.31

EBIT margin

-25.13

1.05

12.45

16.38

Net profit margin

-60.4

-14.6

1.07

5.18

RoCE

-3.26

0.22

3.63

5.55

RoNW

-3.26

-1.19

0.11

0.66

RoA

-1.96

-0.78

0.07

0.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.64

0

0.3

1.65

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-8.61

-5.88

-2.47

-0.99

Book value per share

25.84

60.37

63.19

62.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.33

0

40.73

6.53

P/CEPS

-0.22

-2.07

-4.92

-10.81

P/B

0.07

0.2

0.19

0.17

EV/EBIDTA

31.62

12.32

6.28

4.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

5.73

18.7

-63.27

-27.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38.58

21.76

16.59

21.06

Inventory days

13.09

5.13

2.98

2.21

Creditor days

-48.45

-27.06

-23.01

-21.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.78

-0.07

-1.3

-1.77

Net debt / equity

0.7

0.44

0.42

0.41

Net debt / op. profit

31.66

8.78

4.5

3.65

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-9.18

-5.05

-4.69

-4.1

Employee costs

-40.91

-39.59

-34.84

-34.08

Other costs

-43.73

-40.36

-38.87

-39.49

