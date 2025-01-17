Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.83
-27.03
-13
4.7
Op profit growth
-80.98
-49.32
-15.82
-13.46
EBIT growth
-1,197.77
-93.8
-33.88
-12.45
Net profit growth
90.96
-1,088.19
-81.91
0.85
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.17
14.99
21.58
22.31
EBIT margin
-25.13
1.05
12.45
16.38
Net profit margin
-60.4
-14.6
1.07
5.18
RoCE
-3.26
0.22
3.63
5.55
RoNW
-3.26
-1.19
0.11
0.66
RoA
-1.96
-0.78
0.07
0.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.64
0
0.3
1.65
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-8.61
-5.88
-2.47
-0.99
Book value per share
25.84
60.37
63.19
62.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.33
0
40.73
6.53
P/CEPS
-0.22
-2.07
-4.92
-10.81
P/B
0.07
0.2
0.19
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
31.62
12.32
6.28
4.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
5.73
18.7
-63.27
-27.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.58
21.76
16.59
21.06
Inventory days
13.09
5.13
2.98
2.21
Creditor days
-48.45
-27.06
-23.01
-21.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.78
-0.07
-1.3
-1.77
Net debt / equity
0.7
0.44
0.42
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
31.66
8.78
4.5
3.65
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-9.18
-5.05
-4.69
-4.1
Employee costs
-40.91
-39.59
-34.84
-34.08
Other costs
-43.73
-40.36
-38.87
-39.49
