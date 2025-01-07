Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
46.49
126.9
235.34
256.66
yoy growth (%)
-63.36
-46.07
-8.3
-8.67
Raw materials
-3.54
-11.21
-9.7
-11.3
As % of sales
7.62
8.83
4.12
4.4
Employee costs
-19.68
-52.87
-95.38
-102.64
As % of sales
42.34
41.66
40.53
39.99
Other costs
-25.04
-51.13
-89.95
-98.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.85
40.29
38.22
38.42
Operating profit
-1.77
11.67
40.29
44.09
OPM
-3.82
9.2
17.12
17.17
Depreciation
-15.9
-16.55
-17.95
-19.24
Interest expense
-26.34
-36.19
-33.83
-35.57
Other income
5.8
0.8
1.45
3.72
Profit before tax
-38.22
-40.26
-10.03
-7
Taxes
-3.23
-4.69
-7.21
-7.9
Tax rate
8.45
11.66
71.87
112.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-41.46
-44.96
-17.24
-14.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-41.46
-44.96
-17.24
-14.91
yoy growth (%)
-7.79
160.73
15.66
30.24
NPM
-89.16
-35.43
-7.32
-5.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.