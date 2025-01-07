iifl-logo-icon 1
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.2
(-3.40%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

46.49

126.9

235.34

256.66

yoy growth (%)

-63.36

-46.07

-8.3

-8.67

Raw materials

-3.54

-11.21

-9.7

-11.3

As % of sales

7.62

8.83

4.12

4.4

Employee costs

-19.68

-52.87

-95.38

-102.64

As % of sales

42.34

41.66

40.53

39.99

Other costs

-25.04

-51.13

-89.95

-98.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.85

40.29

38.22

38.42

Operating profit

-1.77

11.67

40.29

44.09

OPM

-3.82

9.2

17.12

17.17

Depreciation

-15.9

-16.55

-17.95

-19.24

Interest expense

-26.34

-36.19

-33.83

-35.57

Other income

5.8

0.8

1.45

3.72

Profit before tax

-38.22

-40.26

-10.03

-7

Taxes

-3.23

-4.69

-7.21

-7.9

Tax rate

8.45

11.66

71.87

112.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-41.46

-44.96

-17.24

-14.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-41.46

-44.96

-17.24

-14.91

yoy growth (%)

-7.79

160.73

15.66

30.24

NPM

-89.16

-35.43

-7.32

-5.8

