Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Summary

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited was originally incorporated as Country Club (India) Private Limited on 17 May, 1991 and converted into a Public Limited Company on 29 August, 1992. Later, the Company changed the name from Country Club (India) Limited to Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Limited and the Registrar of Companies, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh had issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 27 November, 2014 consequent to the change. Established in 1989, the Company is a pioneer in the concept of offering 360 leisure hospitality membership services in India. A full range of Country Club speciality services include member exclusive clubbing hubs, splendid holiday destinations, trendy fitness centers and star-studded entertainment events. The Country Club has over 50 ownership clubs, resorts and hotels in India, Middle East, Bangkok and Sri Lanka. Also it offers over 25 member exclusive fitness centers and over 4000 holiday exchange associates and Country Vacations global hospitality associates. The massive network consists of social clubs in urban hotspots, city-centric luxurious hotels, serene wellness rejuvenation hubs, beachfront resorts, hilltop vacation homes, wildlife jungle lodges and water amusement parks. The Company is Indias biggest chain of family clubs with over 70 destinations across India, Sri Lanka, Middle East, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Philippines. It is dubbed as the Powerhouse of Entertainment. The Company was promoted by Y. Rajeev Reddy and Y. Manjula Reddy. It undertook to set up a Three Star Hotel with 113 room and other facilities such as health club, swimming pool, business centre etc. The Hotel is being constructed on a European Medieval architectural style. The total cost of the project estimated at Rs.835.20 lakhs was to be met by equity issue of Rs.585.20 lakhs, term loan of Rs.140 lakhs and deferred payment guarantee of Rs.110 lakhs. During the year 2007-08, Company acquired 100% equity shares of f M/s. CHANAKYAPURI RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED; M/s. JJ ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED, M/s. JADE RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED; M/s. KOLET RESORT CLUB PRIVATE LIMITED; M/s. BRIGHT RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED; acquired property in Emirate of Dubai costing Rs 175 Crores. Jade Resorts Private Limited was made subsidiary of the Company in 2008. During 2008-09, the Company acquired M/s. Maruti Waterpark and Entertainments Private Limited and M/s. Country Vacations International Limited.During the year 2010, the Company set up a new overseas branch, Country Vacations International LLC - Oman at Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. In 2011, it acquired Club Arzee, an existing Recreation Club at Surat owned by M/s. Club Arzee Limited by way of acquisition of 100% shareholding.In 2013-14, the amalgamation of M/s. Amrutha Estates & Hospitality Private Limited with the Company was effective from 18 April, 2013.Kuwait Country Club Company WLL - Kuwai is made the subsidiary of the Company in FY 2024. Country Clubs brands enjoy the tremendous trust of its patrons, guests as well as the neighbourhoods in which it operates its hotels. Country Club has explored multiple alternative revenue opportunities to ensure business continuity. These include a Hospitality at Home programme by which hotels supply bakery, confectionery and wellness services to homes. The Company is also exploring digital channels to make more products and services available to guests. All the hotels at Country Club have become operational in a phased manner and the confidence of travellers is restored. However, business recovery is likely to be driven by domestic leisure tourism, staycations, domestic business travel and limited international travel. The trust that Companys brands enjoy and its emphasis on the health and safety of guests and employees will help it gain market share as and when the economy revives.