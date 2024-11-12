Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the Captioned Subject cited above and Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (Listing Regulations) you are hereby informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the November 12 2024 at 04:00 PM at the Corporate Office of the Company at Country Club Kool #6-3-1219 4th & 5th Floor Begumpet Hyderabad - 500 016 Telangana India to consider inter alia among the Subject matter mentioned below: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. You are hereby requested to please take on record the above said information. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting duly held on 12.11.2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Country Club Kool, # 6-3-1219, 5th Floor, Begumpet, Hyderabad - 500016, Telangana, has approved the Consolidated and Standalone Un-audited Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30.09.2024. Copy of the Consolidated and Standalone Un-audited Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement approved by the Board of Directors, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, along with the Limited Review Report issued by the M/s. P. Murali & Co., Charted Accountants are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Sunday the 08th September 2024 at 04:00 PM at the Corporate Office of the Company located at Country Club Kool #6-3-1219 4th & 5th Floor Begumpet Hyderabad - 500016 to consider inter alia among the Subject matter mentioned below: 1. To Approve the Board of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To adopt the Draft Annual Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and fix the date time and venue for the 33rd Annual General Meeting. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, you are hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company have decided the following: a. To convene the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Monday, the 30/09/2024 at 02.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). b. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has approved the Appointment of Smt. Priyanka Maniyar (DIN: 10650332) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) on the Board & a Member of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee w.e.f. 08/09/2024 to hold office till the conclusion of the 33rd AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone and consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other matter with the Permission of the Chair. Smt. Madhavi Thyagaraj, Non-Executive Independent Director has tendered Resignation Letter on August 13, 2024 and the same has been accepted by the Board of Director of the Company at their Meeting duly held on August 13, 2024 on the grounds of serious health issues. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the Captioned Subject cited above and Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (Listing Regulations) you are hereby informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th May 2024 at 04:00 PM at the Corporate Office of the Company at Country Club Kool # 6-3-1219 5th Floor Begumpet Hyderabad - 500016 to consider inter alia among the Subject matter mentioned below: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report for the Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Country Club Kool, # 6-3-1219, 5th Floor, Begumpet, Hyderabad - 500016 has Approved the Consolidated and Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. A copy of the Financial Results approved by the Board of Directors, in the terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with the Auditors Report issued by M/s. P. Murali & CO., Chartered Accountants are enclosed. Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:00 P.M and concluded at 06:55 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024