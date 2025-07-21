Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
281.43
281.43
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
280.43
280.43
Reserves
-188.29
-189.48
-119.64
-54.95
Net Worth
93.14
91.95
161.79
226.48
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
468.25
401.7
350.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
468.25
401.7
350.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.43
3.15
17.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
765.8
|74.64
|1,09,006.44
|244.58
|0.29
|1,044.59
|79.07
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
254.65
|82.68
|53,009.76
|149.73
|0
|737.09
|53.07
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
380.35
|34.86
|23,785.73
|331.77
|0.39
|727.82
|67.88
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
930.55
|119.61
|20,331.63
|133.43
|0
|484.34
|141.08
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
825
|140.07
|19,267.18
|57.17
|0
|162.14
|192.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
29 & 30 Flr WTC Brigade Gatewa,
26/1 Dr Rajkumar Rd Malleswarm,
Karnataka - 560055
Tel: +91 80 4137 9200
Website: https://bhvl.in
Email: investors@bhvl.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
