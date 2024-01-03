Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
281.43
281.43
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
280.43
280.43
Reserves
-188.29
-189.48
-119.64
-54.95
Net Worth
93.14
91.95
161.79
226.48
Minority Interest
Debt
547.76
582.71
570.99
503.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.89
30.69
35.21
0
Total Liabilities
677.79
705.35
767.99
729.9
Fixed Assets
555.98
575.74
628.64
689.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
90.53
90.23
89.97
118.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
93.12
87.34
63.16
22.86
Networking Capital
-91.79
-79.43
-37.68
-123.76
Inventories
3.89
2.23
2.02
3.17
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.84
9.94
10.35
13.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
41.93
41.65
45.58
51.78
Sundry Creditors
-30.45
-18.19
-25.88
-30.64
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-124
-115.06
-69.75
-161.53
Cash
29.95
31.47
23.9
22.38
Total Assets
677.79
705.35
767.99
729.9
