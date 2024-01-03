Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
765.8
|74.64
|1,09,006.44
|244.58
|0.29
|1,044.59
|79.07
ITC Hotels Ltd
ITCHOTELS
254.65
|82.68
|53,009.76
|149.73
|0
|737.09
|53.07
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
380.35
|34.86
|23,785.73
|331.77
|0.39
|727.82
|67.88
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
930.55
|119.61
|20,331.63
|133.43
|0
|484.34
|141.08
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
VENTIVE
825
|140.07
|19,267.18
|57.17
|0
|162.14
|192.63
